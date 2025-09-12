Jabalpur's Bikaner Sweet Shop Caught Operating In Unhygienic Conditions; Video Shows Insects Lying In Sweets & Workers Making In Dirty Space – Fined ₹10K

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The famous sweet shop Bikaner Sweet in Jabalpur was fined ₹10,000 by the Municipal Corporation for for preparing sweets in unsanitary and unhygienic conditions on Friday.

A video showing the unhygienic conditions inside the factory has been recorded and is now widely circulating on social media.

In the video, sweets are seen stored in dirty conditions, people are making sweets in an unclean environment, and insects can be seen lying in the sweets.

Check out the video below :

Jabalpur's Bikaner Sweet shop fined ₹10,000 by Municipal Corporation after inspection found dead insects in sweets, extreme dirt inside the factory, and dirty water being discharged into drains. #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh #jabalpur pic.twitter.com/1gP7WRVbKk — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 12, 2025

According to information, the sweet shop is in Jabalpur's Ganga Nagar area, was fined ₹10,000 by the Municipal Corporation for serious cleanliness violations.

During a recent inspection, the team found dead insects in the sweets, a large amount of dirt inside the factory, and dirty water being discharged into the drainage system.

This inspection was part of a joint campaign carried out on Friday by the Health and Food Department of the Municipal Corporation.

The drive aims to promote public awareness about cleanliness and regularly check hygiene conditions in hotels, sweet shops, and other food establishments.

Chief Health Inspector Santosh Mahore informed that due to extremely unhygienic conditions at Bikaner Sweet, strict action was taken against the shop owner. The fine was imposed to ensure food safety and protect public health.

Health Inspector Ram Kori, Food Safety Officer Sarika Dixit, Supervisor Manohar, Moses, and Santosh were present during the inspection and took part in the action.

The Municipal Corporation continues to run awareness campaigns and regular inspections to make sure food places maintain proper hygiene, keeping the public safe from health risks.