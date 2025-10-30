 MP News: Firing, Arson Reported In Bhind; 9 Booked After Dalit Killing
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Firing, Arson Reported In Bhind; 9 Booked After Dalit Killing

MP News: Firing, Arson Reported In Bhind; 9 Booked After Dalit Killing

Tension prevailed in Riniya village under Daboh police station limits after a violent attack followed the murder of a Dalit youth, Ali alias Rudra Pratap Singh Jatav on Saturday night.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 07:31 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Firing, Arson Reported In Bhind; 9 Booked After Dalit Killing |

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Tension prevailed in Riniya village under Daboh police station limits after a violent attack followed the murder of a Dalit youth, Ali alias Rudra Pratap Singh Jatav on Saturday night.

Police have registered a case against seven named and two unidentified accused for firing, vandalism and arson, which caused losses estimated at Rs 15–20 lakh.

According to the complaint by Meherban Singh alias Bunty Kaurav, the incident occurred around 10:30 pm on October 25 when 8–10 armed men from Raipura No 2, including Shailendra, Ashok, Ramkesh, Bhaiyalal, Satendra, Captain, Jabar and Darshan Jatav, attacked his home.

Read Also
MP News: After Death Of 25-Year-Old Son, Father Hangs Himself From Tree In Chhatarpur
article-image

The assailants reportedly fired shots, broke the main gate and damaged household items such as the TV, fridge, cooler and sofa.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes 42 Unauthorised Slum Structures At SVP Nagar To Clear Way For Yari Road–Lokhandwala Bridge
Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes 42 Unauthorised Slum Structures At SVP Nagar To Clear Way For Yari Road–Lokhandwala Bridge
CBI Chargesheet Alleges ₹2,796 Crore Yes Bank Fraud Involving Anil Ambani’s ADA Group And Rana Kapoor
CBI Chargesheet Alleges ₹2,796 Crore Yes Bank Fraud Involving Anil Ambani’s ADA Group And Rana Kapoor
CBI Probes Role Of Anil Ambani’s Son Jai Anmol And Rana Kapoor’s Daughter In ₹2,796 Crore Yes Bank–ADA Group Fraud Case
CBI Probes Role Of Anil Ambani’s Son Jai Anmol And Rana Kapoor’s Daughter In ₹2,796 Crore Yes Bank–ADA Group Fraud Case
Fake BARC Scientist Case: Delhi Police Arrest Accused’s Brother In Multi-State Forgery And Espionage Racket
Fake BARC Scientist Case: Delhi Police Arrest Accused’s Brother In Multi-State Forgery And Espionage Racket

Ashok was armed with a 12-bore gun, Bhaiyalal with a pistol, Satendra with a sword and Captain carried a Mauser. The attackers allegedly set the house and a car on fire after vandalism. The family fled the village in fear but later returned when police forces were deployed.

An FIR was registered under various sections of BNS for arson, assault and unlawful assembly. Police have begun an investigation and are searching for the remaining unidentified accused.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Firing, Arson Reported In Bhind; 9 Booked After Dalit Killing

MP News: Firing, Arson Reported In Bhind; 9 Booked After Dalit Killing

Bhopal News: Uproar In BMC Council Meet As BJP, Congress Unite Over Deputations, Tenders

Bhopal News: Uproar In BMC Council Meet As BJP, Congress Unite Over Deputations, Tenders

MP News: Meet Held At CM Mohan Yadav House To Fill Posts In Health Department; CS Anurag Jain...

MP News: Meet Held At CM Mohan Yadav House To Fill Posts In Health Department; CS Anurag Jain...

MP News: High Court Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of 488 Trees Axed Without National Green Tribunal Nod

MP News: High Court Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of 488 Trees Axed Without National Green Tribunal Nod

MP News: Unseasonal Rains Damage Paddy, Maize Worth ₹5,000 Crore In 22 Districts

MP News: Unseasonal Rains Damage Paddy, Maize Worth ₹5,000 Crore In 22 Districts