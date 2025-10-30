MP News: Firing, Arson Reported In Bhind; 9 Booked After Dalit Killing |

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Tension prevailed in Riniya village under Daboh police station limits after a violent attack followed the murder of a Dalit youth, Ali alias Rudra Pratap Singh Jatav on Saturday night.

Police have registered a case against seven named and two unidentified accused for firing, vandalism and arson, which caused losses estimated at Rs 15–20 lakh.

According to the complaint by Meherban Singh alias Bunty Kaurav, the incident occurred around 10:30 pm on October 25 when 8–10 armed men from Raipura No 2, including Shailendra, Ashok, Ramkesh, Bhaiyalal, Satendra, Captain, Jabar and Darshan Jatav, attacked his home.

The assailants reportedly fired shots, broke the main gate and damaged household items such as the TV, fridge, cooler and sofa.

Ashok was armed with a 12-bore gun, Bhaiyalal with a pistol, Satendra with a sword and Captain carried a Mauser. The attackers allegedly set the house and a car on fire after vandalism. The family fled the village in fear but later returned when police forces were deployed.

An FIR was registered under various sections of BNS for arson, assault and unlawful assembly. Police have begun an investigation and are searching for the remaining unidentified accused.