MP News: After Death Of 25-Year-Old Son, Father Hangs Himself From Tree In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Following the death of 25-year-old son two days ago, a man hanged himself to death in Chhatarpur on Thursday.

According to police, Nilesh Pal was murdered two days ago, and since then, the investigation had been underway.

The man was from Katara village under Satai police station area in Chhatarpur district.

The man, identified as Ramkripal Pal, reportedly hanged himself from a mango tree in his field.

He was under police suspicion in the murder case of his son, Nilesh Pal, who was found dead two days earlier under mysterious circumstances.

The shocking double tragedy has left the entire village in grief and disbelief.

During the probe, police began to suspect the involvement of his father, Ramkripal Pal, based on some preliminary evidence and statements.

Local sources said Ramkripal was extremely upset after learning that he was being questioned in his own son’s murder case.

Disturbed by the situation and unable to bear the pressure, he reportedly went to his farmland early Thursday morning and took his own life by hanging from a mango tree.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

After being informed, police reached the spot, recovered the body, and sent it for postmortem.

Officials said further investigation is being carried out to determine the exact circumstances behind both deaths.

The tragedies have shocked the residents of the village and surrounding areas.