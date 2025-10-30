 MP Missing Baby News: Woman Arrested For Stealing Infant From Shivpuri Hospital; Baby Recovered From Bus
After completing the legal formalities, the newborn was sent back to Shivpuri in an ambulance along with the police and medical team.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 05:18 PM IST
article-image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day-old baby girl who was stolen by an unidentified woman from the district hospital in Shivpuri has been found safe on Thursday.

Police have arrested the accused woman from Sagar district.

Watch the CCTV clip below :

The operation was carried out jointly by the Shivpuri and Sagar police under the supervision of Gwalior Zone IG Arvind Saxena and DIG Amit Sanghi.

According to police, around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, an unknown woman took the newborn away from the hospital, saying she wanted to “show the baby to her husband.” When the family could not find her or the baby, they informed the police.

With the help of CCTV footage and cyber tracking, the accused was identified as Sharda Adivasi, a resident of Badagaon.

article-image

Police traced her location to Sagar district. More than 300 police personnel were deployed, and late Wednesday night, the woman was caught on a bus coming from Jhansi near Pagara Road in Sagar.

The baby was found safe in her lap.

After the arrest, the Shivpuri police team, led by trainee IPS officer Ayush Jakhad, reached Sagar.

The baby was medically examined at the hospital and found to be healthy. After completing the legal formalities, the newborn was sent back to Shivpuri in an ambulance along with the police and medical team.

Police said the woman will also be brought to Shivpuri on Thursday for further investigation.

