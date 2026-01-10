 MP News: Newborn Daughter's Funeral Performed On Highway In Sehore; Father Alleges Hospital's Negligence
MP News: Newborn Daughter's Funeral Performed On Highway In Sehore; Father Alleges Hospital's Negligence

A shocking incident in Sehore saw a father perform the last rites of his newborn daughter on a highway after alleging negligence by the district hospital. The baby, born premature and admitted to SNCU, died during treatment. A video of the protest funeral went viral, sparking public outrage and raising serious concerns about the state’s healthcare system.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 06:13 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Newborn Daughter's Funeral Performed On Highway In Sehore; Father Alleges Negligence | FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A father was forced to carry out the funeral of his newborn daughter on a highway, in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district, leaving the locals disturbed.

The matter came to fore through visuals and pictures, dated January 6, that has gone viral on social media. 

The grieving father accused the district hospital of failing to provide justice and highlighted the negligence in the healthcare system.

FP Photo

What was the matter?

According to information, the incident occurred on the Sehore - Ichhawar - Bherunda road. Santosh Jat’s wife, Mamta Jat, was admitted to the district hospital on December 30. 

On the night of January 2, 2026, at around 2:22 am, she delivered a premature baby girl weighing only 900 grams. 

Due to her critical condition, the newborn was admitted to the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU).

Funeral on Road in Protest

Despite treatment, the baby died on January 5 at around 3:30 pm. After the death, Santosh Jat accused the hospital administration of negligence and inhumane behaviour.

He staged a protest outside the hospital, alleging that he was forcibly removed from the site.

Angered by the alleged negligence, the father decided to perform the last rites of his newborn daughter on the highway itself.

The incident has left people distressed, raising serious concerns about the loopholes in the health care system of the state.

