MP News: 'Give Me Job Or I’ll Die Too,' Sister Breaks Down At Funeral After Man Shoots Himself At Delhi's Jantar Mantar

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Days after a man shot himself at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, his sister has now threatened to end her life if the government fails to give her a job under the compassionate appointment scheme.

His body was brought to Ambah on Wednesday, where his cremation took place on Thursday.

After the funeral, his sister broke down and said through tears, “If the government doesn’t give me the job, I will end my life too. Can’t a widow even get a peon’s job?”

The deceased was Lokendra Saxena, a resident of Ambah in Morena district, Madhya Pradesh. Lokendra had reportedly taken the extreme step after years of struggling to get an appointment for his widowed sister in the education department.

According to information, Lokendra, who ran a small cold drink shop, had been visiting government offices for the last six years to help his sister get her late husband’s job.

His family said he was deeply frustrated with the system and felt unheard by the authorities.

According to family members, Lokendra had left for Delhi on Sunday night hoping that officials there might listen to his plea. But after seeing other protestors fighting their own battles at Jantar Mantar, he lost hope. On Monday morning, he called his sister before taking the tragic step.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

Lokendra’s death has sparked questions about the delays and complications in compassionate appointments, with locals demanding that the administration take responsibility and provide justice to his grieving sister.