 MP News: 'Give Me Job Or I’ll Die Too,' Sister Breaks Down At Funeral After Man Shoots Himself At Delhi's Jantar Mantar
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 'Give Me Job Or I’ll Die Too,' Sister Breaks Down At Funeral After Man Shoots Himself At Delhi's Jantar Mantar

MP News: 'Give Me Job Or I’ll Die Too,' Sister Breaks Down At Funeral After Man Shoots Himself At Delhi's Jantar Mantar

According to information, Lokendra, who ran a small cold drink shop, had been visiting government offices for the last six years to help his sister get her late husband’s job. His family said he was deeply frustrated with the system and felt unheard by the authorities.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 09:16 AM IST
article-image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Days after a man shot himself at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, his sister has now threatened to end her life if the government fails to give her a job under the compassionate appointment scheme.

His body was brought to Ambah on Wednesday, where his cremation took place on Thursday.

After the funeral, his sister broke down and said through tears, “If the government doesn’t give me the job, I will end my life too. Can’t a widow even get a peon’s job?”

Read Also
MP News: 20-Year-Old Gwalior Man Ends Life After Betrayal By Married Woman With 4 Kids; FIR...
article-image

The deceased was Lokendra Saxena, a resident of Ambah in Morena district, Madhya Pradesh. Lokendra had reportedly taken the extreme step after years of struggling to get an appointment for his widowed sister in the education department.

FPJ Shorts
'Make Healthcare Affordable & Accessible For Policyholders': Finance Ministry
'Make Healthcare Affordable & Accessible For Policyholders': Finance Ministry
'It Will Be People's Victory': RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Confident Of Mahagathbandhan Forming Govt In Bihar
'It Will Be People's Victory': RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Confident Of Mahagathbandhan Forming Govt In Bihar
Bihar Election Results 2025: Who Is Leading In Key Constituencies? Check Latest Trends
Bihar Election Results 2025: Who Is Leading In Key Constituencies? Check Latest Trends
'State Cannot Play Dumb': Delhi High Court Seeks Govt Action On Free Education For Beggar, Migrant & Destitute Children
'State Cannot Play Dumb': Delhi High Court Seeks Govt Action On Free Education For Beggar, Migrant & Destitute Children

According to information, Lokendra, who ran a small cold drink shop, had been visiting government offices for the last six years to help his sister get her late husband’s job.

His family said he was deeply frustrated with the system and felt unheard by the authorities.

Read Also
Bizarre! Youth Steals Newspaper From Lawyer’s Chamber In MP's Shivpuri; Apologises After CCTV Clip...
article-image

According to family members, Lokendra had left for Delhi on Sunday night hoping that officials there might listen to his plea. But after seeing other protestors fighting their own battles at Jantar Mantar, he lost hope. On Monday morning, he called his sister before taking the tragic step.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

Lokendra’s death has sparked questions about the delays and complications in compassionate appointments, with locals demanding that the administration take responsibility and provide justice to his grieving sister.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 'Give Me Job Or I’ll Die Too,' Sister Breaks Down At Funeral After Man Shoots Himself At...

MP News: 'Give Me Job Or I’ll Die Too,' Sister Breaks Down At Funeral After Man Shoots Himself At...

MP News: High Court Continues Hearing On Reservation In Promotion Matter

MP News: High Court Continues Hearing On Reservation In Promotion Matter

MP News: State Govt & Indian Army Singed Mou For Joint Research & Development On Cyber Security

MP News: State Govt & Indian Army Singed Mou For Joint Research & Development On Cyber Security

MP News: 16-Year-Old Killed, Two Injured In Jabalpur Road Accident

MP News: 16-Year-Old Killed, Two Injured In Jabalpur Road Accident

MP News: Increased Demand Of Power In Jabalpur Due To Rabi Crop To Be Given Top Priority

MP News: Increased Demand Of Power In Jabalpur Due To Rabi Crop To Be Given Top Priority