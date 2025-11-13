 Bizarre! Youth Steals Newspaper From Lawyer’s Chamber In MP's Shivpuri; Apologises After CCTV Clip Goes Viral
Harshita RawatUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 07:02 PM IST
article-image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A bizarre theft was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri, when a youth allegedly stole a fresh newspaper lying outside the lawyer's door on Thursday.

What's even more interesting is that the lawyer filed a police complaint for the newspaper theft! The accused apologised for his action after the police started probe and the CCTV footage went viral.

In the CCTV footage, it can clearly be seen that a car stopped near the lawyer’s chamber and stood there for a short while. After that, a man stepped out of the car and took the newspaper kept inside by reaching through the balcony fencing.

Moments later, the lawyer came out calmly with folded hands and tried to speak to the man, but he ignored him and quickly drove away.

Check out the CCTV footage below :

However, before the matter could escalate, the youth saw the CCTV footage and admitted his mistake, later apologising to the lawyer for his actions.

The incident took place on Mahal Road at Maharana Pratap Colony in Shivpuri, where Advocate Sanjeev Bilgaiya was discussing a case with his colleague Advocate Gajendra Yadav.

During this time, a Maruti car (MP07 CE 6239) stopped outside their office. The man stepped out, reached through the railing, picked up a daily newspaper kept inside, and quickly drove away.

When Advocate Bilgaiya came out and questioned him for taking the newspaper, the man ignored him and sped off.

The entire act was clearly captured on CCTV cameras.

The lawyer has filed a complaint at Kotwali Police Station, asking for legal action.

He also expressed concern that the man might have had another motive behind the act and warned that such behavior could lead to future trouble.

