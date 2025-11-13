MP News: Family Performs Funeral For Pet Dog In Datia; Organises 'Tehrvi' Feast

MP News: Family Performs Funeral For Pet Dog In Datia; Organises Bhandara | FP Photo

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A family in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district performed a funeral for their dear pet dog ‘Rocky’ with all the traditional rituals after it passed away.

According to information, Anki Chaurasia, a resident of Bhander, had raised Rocky for the past 12 years.

The family considered Rocky as one of their own. When Rocky passed away a few days ago, the entire family was left deeply saddened.

FP Photo

They performed a traditional cremation and later organised the Terahvin (13th-day death ritual) ceremony, which is usually done for humans.

During the ceremony, Rocky’s photo was placed for prayers, and after rituals and puja, a bhandara was also organised. The family even kept a sacred pot (ghat) in Rocky’s memory, following all customary traditions.

FP Photo

‘This was the least we could do for him’

Many locals attended the ceremony and several were moved to tears. They said Anki had shared a strong bond with his pet. The family served Rocky’s favorite food at the feast.

Anki said, “Rocky was like a member of our family. He protected our house and understood our emotions. Performing his last rites was the least we could do for him.”

The event has become the talk of the town, symbolising the deep emotional connection between humans and their loyal pets.