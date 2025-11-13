 MP News: Family Performs Funeral For Pet Dog In Datia; Organises 'Tehrvi' Feast
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Family Performs Funeral For Pet Dog In Datia; Organises 'Tehrvi' Feast

MP News: Family Performs Funeral For Pet Dog In Datia; Organises 'Tehrvi' Feast

The family performed a traditional cremation and later organised the Terahvin (13th-day death ritual) ceremony, which is usually done for humans. During the ceremony, Rocky’s photo was placed for prayers, and after rituals and puja, abhandara was also organised. The family even kept a sacred pot (ghat) in Rocky’s memory, following all customary traditions.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 05:05 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Family Performs Funeral For Pet Dog In Datia; Organises Bhandara | FP Photo

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A family in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district performed a funeral for their dear pet dog ‘Rocky’ with all the traditional rituals after it passed away.

According to information, Anki Chaurasia, a resident of Bhander, had raised Rocky for the past 12 years. 

The family considered Rocky as one of their own. When Rocky passed away a few days ago, the entire family was left deeply saddened. 

FP Photo

They performed a traditional cremation and later organised the Terahvin (13th-day death ritual) ceremony, which is usually done for humans.

FPJ Shorts
Bhayandar: Court Orders FIR Against Former MLA Geeta Jain For Slapping Junior Engineer Of MBMC
Bhayandar: Court Orders FIR Against Former MLA Geeta Jain For Slapping Junior Engineer Of MBMC
Wockhardt Hospitals Sounds Alarm On Rising Diabetes; Screens 300 Auto Drivers In Mira-Bhayander On World Diabetes Day
Wockhardt Hospitals Sounds Alarm On Rising Diabetes; Screens 300 Auto Drivers In Mira-Bhayander On World Diabetes Day
Som Pradosh Vrat 2025: Why Is This Day Dedicated To Lord Shiva & Goddess Parvati?
Som Pradosh Vrat 2025: Why Is This Day Dedicated To Lord Shiva & Goddess Parvati?
Ahead Of De De Pyaar De 2 Release, Rakul Preet Singh Visits Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai - Watch Video
Ahead Of De De Pyaar De 2 Release, Rakul Preet Singh Visits Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai - Watch Video

During the ceremony, Rocky’s photo was placed for prayers, and after rituals and puja, a bhandara was also organised. The family even kept a sacred pot (ghat) in Rocky’s memory, following all customary traditions.

Read Also
VIDEO: Villagers Perform Funeral Of Their Beloved Dog With All Rituals, Shave Their Heads In MP's...
article-image

FP Photo

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Animal Lover Brutally Beaten For Opposing People Throwing Stones At Stray Dogs In...
article-image

‘This was the least we could do for him’

Many locals attended the ceremony and several were moved to tears. They said Anki had shared a strong bond with his pet. The family served Rocky’s favorite food at the feast.

Anki said, “Rocky was like a member of our family. He protected our house and understood our emotions. Performing his last rites was the least we could do for him.”

The event has become the talk of the town, symbolising the deep emotional connection between humans and their loyal pets.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Family Performs Funeral For Pet Dog In Datia; Organises 'Tehrvi' Feast

MP News: Family Performs Funeral For Pet Dog In Datia; Organises 'Tehrvi' Feast

Children’s Day 2025: 7 Fun Places In Bhopal To Visit With Your Kids

Children’s Day 2025: 7 Fun Places In Bhopal To Visit With Your Kids

MP News: Over 30 Govt Teachers Booked For Using Fake Mark Sheets To Secure Job

MP News: Over 30 Govt Teachers Booked For Using Fake Mark Sheets To Secure Job

Bhopal News: CMRS Begins Final Inspection Of Bhopal Metro; Commercial Run After Approval

Bhopal News: CMRS Begins Final Inspection Of Bhopal Metro; Commercial Run After Approval

Red Fort Blast Aftermath: 'Ap Apni Kaum Ko Samjhaiye,' Says Dhirendra Shastri After Muslim Members...

Red Fort Blast Aftermath: 'Ap Apni Kaum Ko Samjhaiye,' Says Dhirendra Shastri After Muslim Members...