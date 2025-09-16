Madhya Pradesh: Animal Lover Brutally Beaten For Opposing People Throwing Stones At Stray Dogs In Chhatarpur; Police Launch Investigation | X @oneindianewscom

Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh: A shocking incident from Chhatarpur district, where an animal lover was brutally beaten, has sparked outrage on social media. The victim, identified as Ballu Chaurasia, was allegedly beaten with sticks for opposing cruelty against stray dogs. The incident was captured on camera by onlookers and is going viral on the Internet.

According to reports, the incident took place when Ramkishor Rajput, a balloon seller, was seen throwing stones at dogs in the area. Chaurasia reportedly confronted him for pelting stones at dogs, and a heated argument broke out. When the matter escalated, Prashant Rawat, the operator of Food Mantra, and his brother Siddharth Rawat allegedly joined in and brutally attacked Chaurasia with sticks.

WATCH VIDEO:

कुत्तों पर पत्थर मारने को रोकना पड़ा भारी



मध्य प्रदेश के छतरपुर जिले में पशु लवर बल्लू चौरसिया के साथ लाठी-डंडों से मारपीट का मामला सामने आया.



आरोप है कि गुब्बारे बेचने वाले रामकिशोर राजपूत ने कुत्तों को पत्थर मारे, जिसका विरोध करने पर विवाद हुआ.



इस दौरान फूड मंत्रा के… pic.twitter.com/dC64OHiMrJ — One India News (@oneindianewscom) September 16, 2025

The video was uploaded by @oneindianewscom on X.

Eyewitnesses claim that despite being injured, Chaurasia stood firm in his protest against the abuse of stray animals. The shocking visuals of the assault, widely circulated online, sparked sharp criticism from animal rights groups and residents.

Taking cognizance of the viral video, the police have registered a case against one of the accused and initiated further investigation into the matter. Authorities have assured strict action against all individuals found guilty.

The incident once again raises concerns about rising clashes with animal lovers who actively intervene to prevent cruelty, highlighting the need for greater sensitivity and enforcement of animal protection laws.

ALSO READ: Animal Lovers To Gather In BKC On September 14 To Celebrate Mall Dog Laila's Return

The Free Press Journal was the first to report on the alleged abduction of community dog Laila on May 21 from a mall in the western suburbs. The dog, widely popular on social media and admired by the mall’s visitors, was found after 104 days due to the tireless efforts of activist Shiraz Ahmed, who runs the non-governmental organisation Humanity World Foundation.