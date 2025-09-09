Mumbai News: Animal Lovers To Gather In BKC On September 14 To Celebrate Mall Dog Laila's Return After 104 Days Of Being Abducted

Mumbai: Animal lovers from across the city will join in a one-of-its-kind gathering to celebrate the reunion of Laila, the beloved community dog which was allegedly abducted from the premises of a prominent mall in the city’s western suburbs.

The Free Press Journal was the first to report about the alleged abduction of community dog Laila on May 21 from a mall in the western suburbs. The dog, widely popular on social media and admired by the mall’s visitors, was found after 104 days due to the tireless efforts of activist Shiraz Ahmed, who runs non-governmental organisation Humanity World Foundation. FPJ was also the first to report about how a six-hour long dramatic search operation led to the discovery of Laila from Borivali on September 4.

After the report about Laila’s return was published, animal lovers from across the city and beyond expressed joy and shared compliments with Ahmed. As the activist decided to not leave the dog in the mall and adopt it, animal lovers have been requesting a get-together where everyone can meet Laila.

Responding to the requests, Ahmed has announced a reunion to celebrate Laila’s return after 104 days. The gathering will be organised outside the mall in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Sunday at 4.30pm where everyone will be able to meet Laila.

“Our beloved community dog Laila has finally returned home after 104 days of struggle, injustice, and uncertainty. Her safe return is not just a victory for one animal, but a reminder that truth, compassion, and persistence always win. Laila’s journey is not a story about one dog but about hope, resilience and the fight for what is right. I also want people to remember that there are still many Lailas, voiceless animals and homeless humans, who need us,” said Ahmed.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/