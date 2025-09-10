Techie Attacked Inside Cinema After Asking Man To Stop Narrating ‘The Conjuring’ To His Wife

A 29-year-old software professional was allegedly assaulted inside a film theatre in Pimpri Chinchwad here after he objected to a man narrating the storyline of the horror film ‘The Conjuring- Last Rites’ to his wife. | File Pic (Representative Image)

Pune: A 29-year-old software professional was allegedly assaulted inside a film theatre in Pimpri Chinchwad here after he objected to a man narrating the storyline of the horror film ‘The Conjuring- Last Rites’ to his wife, the police have said.

About the Incident

The incident took place last week at a multiplex in the Chinchwad area when the complainant had gone to watch the movie with his wife.

The accused and his wife were seated in the back row, and the accused kept narrating the story aloud to her, an official said, citing the complaint.

When the complainant asked him to stop and not to spoil the suspense and disturb others, the accused allegedly abused and attacked him.

Read Also Mumbai: 8 More GRP Personnel Transferred Amid Railway Extortion Racket Cases

The accused and his wife even assaulted the complainant’s wife when she intervened, the official said.

The techie, who sustained minor injuries, later approached the police.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered at Chinchwad police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 117 (abetting offence in public), 115 (abetment), 352 (assault) and relevant provisions, officials said, adding that no arrest has been made in the case.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)