'Situation In India Also Not Good, Everyone Should Be Cautious': Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut Amid Nepal Protests

Amid the widespread protests against corruption in Nepal, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday cautioned against similar thing happening in India too. | X @ANI & File Pic

Mumbai: Amid the widespread protests against corruption in Nepal, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday cautioned against similar thing happening in India too.

Raut alleged the "fire in Nepal" which has been lit against corruption, dictatorship, and nepotism, could happen in India too, but the reason that that no violence has occurred is because people believe in the non-violent ideology of Mahatma Gandhi. He alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government is "surviving because of Gandhi's ideology."

"If this spark comes to India then India is a big country, the India which has survived till today just because Mahatma Gandhi was born here, even today people believe in Gandhi, that's why these people are surviving, No matter how much you abuse Gandhi, Modi ji your government is surviving because of Gandhi's ideology," Raut told ANI here.

"Prime Minister Modi gives free ration to 80 crore people, what does it mean, the poor are still there, same was the condition of Nepal. India's money is going abroad. Someone son is sitting in Dubai someone son in Singapore, someone becomes cricket chairman," he said.

He further blamed the Central government for their "failure in foreign policy," alleging that India did not help their neighbour when they needed it the most.

"Nepal was once our friend, Nepal considered India as the elder brother, when Nepal faced a crisis, the elder brother did not stand with them, this is the failure of our foreign policy. The youth here is looking quiet today, there is unemployment, there is a lot of problems," he said.

Earlier on September 9, Raut had reposted a video of the protest march in Nepal, with students sloganeering.

Nepal’s political crisis forced PM KP Oli to resign as citizens took to the streets against corruption and authoritarianism. This unrest, unfolding along India’s border, demands serious study by Indian policymakers. #NepalCrisis #IndiaNepal

⁦@narendramodi⁩

⁦ pic.twitter.com/ake8ScBRZe — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) September 9, 2025

"Nepal today! This situation can arise in any country! Be cautious! Victory to Mother India! I bow to thee Mother!" Raut said in the X post.

Earlier, the Nepalese Army announced the imposition of prohibitory orders and continuation of the nationwide curfew in response to the escalating unrest driven by the Gen Z-led protest in various parts of the country.

Twenty-seven individuals involved in looting, arson, and other violent acts during the ongoing Gen Z-led protests across Nepal, including in the capital, Kathmandu, have been arrested by the Nepalese Army, The Himalayan Times reported earlier today. The arrests were made between 10 pm on Tuesday and 10 am on Wednesday, as a nationwide deployment of forces was made to manage the ongoing protests. Security personnel also deployed three fire trucks to extinguish fires set during the unrest.

In Kathmandu's Gausala-Chabahil-Bouddha corridor, authorities recovered NRs 3.37 million in stolen cash from suspects.

The Army also confirmed that 23 Nepal Police officers and three civilians injured in recent clashes are being treated at military hospitals.

The protests began on September 8 in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, after the government imposed a ban on major social media platforms, citing tax revenue and cybersecurity concerns.

Protesters are demanding an end to institutionalised corruption and favouritism in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes. The protesters are also demanding the revocation of the ban on social media platforms, which they see as an attempt to suppress free speech.At least 19 people were killed and 500 were injured in clashes with security forces. A curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation.

(To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/)

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)