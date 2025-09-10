 'Punches, Slaps Fly': Fight Over Seat in Thane-Vashi Local Train Goes Viral | Watch Video
Travelling by Mumbai’s lifeline, the local train, has always been a test of patience. With the number of commuters rising every day, trains remain packed no matter what time you board. Crowds lead to daily quarrels, whether while boarding, alighting or simply finding a seat.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 01:07 PM IST
article-image

A video from the Thane-Vashi local has now gone viral on social media. In the clip, two passengers are seen arguing over a seat. Within moments, the argument spiralled out of control and turned into a freestyle fight, catching everyone’s attention. The scuffle, captured on mobile phones, shows punches being exchanged before fellow passengers stepped in to calm the situation.

article-image

Incidents like these highlight the growing tension faced by daily commuters. Regular arguments over seats, pushing and shoving during peak hours and rising tempers have made travel stressful for many. While fellow passengers often step in to prevent things from getting worse, questions about safety and order inside local trains remain.

So far, there has been no official comment from the railway authorities on the viral video. But for commuters, this incident is another reminder that travelling by local train is not just about battling the crowd, it is also about hoping tempers do not boil over into physical fights.

