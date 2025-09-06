Mumbai Local Train Update: 12, 15 & 18-Coach AC Rakes Planned Under ₹30,000-Crore MRVC Tender

AC Local Train | File Image

In a major upgrade to the city’s lifeline, Mumbai is set to witness transformation of its suburban railway network with the introduction of fully air-conditioned local trains comprising 12, 15, and 18 coaches in a phased manner.

Currently, most local trains are 12-coach, with limited services operating 15-coach trains. However, keeping future needs in mind and aiming to reduce overcrowding in local trains, the railways have plans to increase 15 car services and also kept provision to introduce 18-coach local trains in the future based on feasibility as well.

Massive Procurement Drive

The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd (MRVC) has floated a tender for the procurement and maintenance of 2,856 air-conditioned coaches configured in 12, 15, and 18-car Vande Metro (Suburban) broad gauge rakes.

Published on September 6, 2025, the tender falls under the Mumbai Urban Transport Projects (MUTP) Phase III and IIIA. The scope includes not only the supply of these coaches but also their comprehensive maintenance for a period of 35 years, along with the establishment of two brand-new maintenance depots, one each for Central and Western Railway.

According to the tender notice, the submission process will begin on December 8, 2025, with the opening of bids scheduled for December 22, 2025.

Boost to Safety and Efficiency

Once fully implemented, the initiative will significantly improve commuter safety and comfort. All the new coaches will be equipped with modern features, including automatic door-closing systems, cushioned seats, mobile charging points, infotainment, fully vestibuled train, higher speed potential up to 130 kmph, higher acceleration and deceleration to make up loss of time in doors opening and closing, vendors compartment in the front and rear, higher capacity HVAC- a key upgrade in safety and efficiency.

Prototype Expected Soon

Sources close to the project indicate that the first prototype of these rakes is expected to arrive in Mumbai within two years of awarding the contract.

MRVC’s Vision for the Future

"The project represents a massive leap forward in urban transport infrastructure for Mumbai and is expected to drastically improve the daily commute for millions, while also enhancing safety, energy efficiency, and overall service quality on the suburban network," said Shri Vilas Sopan Wadekar, Chairman & Managing Director, MRVC. He added that “with this ambitious procurement, MRVC aims to modernize one of the world’s busiest commuter rail systems, marking a new era in Mumbai’s public transportation journey”.