 Mumbai: Couple Caught 'Making Love' In Virar AC Local Train, Commuter Shares Pic
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Couple Caught 'Making Love' In Virar AC Local Train, Commuter Shares Pic

Mumbai: Couple Caught 'Making Love' In Virar AC Local Train, Commuter Shares Pic

A recent post circulating on X shows a man resting on a woman’s lap inside a Mumbai local train, a scene that has quickly gone viral and invited mixed reactions from the public.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 04:30 PM IST
article-image

After weeks of Delhi Metro clips dominating social media for all the wrong reasons, Mumbai too has now entered the spotlight. A recent post circulating on X shows a man resting on a woman’s lap inside a Mumbai local train, a scene that has quickly gone viral.

The photo was shared by user Sudarshan (@sud9371219036), who claimed the incident took place in the 7 pm AC Andheri–Virar local on Monday. According to the post, the pair was spotted in coach number 8002B2, with the train scheduled to reach Borivali station around 7.15 pm. The snapshot shows the man comfortably lying with his head on the woman’s lap, both holding hands, in an AC train coach.

Sudarshan wrote, “Just boarded the 7 pm AC Andheri to Virar local and one couple is making love in coach no. 8002B2. The train will reach Borivali station by 7.15 pm.” He also tagged official railway handles including @RailwaySeva, @RailMinIndia, @Central_Railway and @WesternRly, seemingly to draw the authorities’ attention to the matter.

This comes at a time when Delhi Metro has become infamous for unusual and sometimes controversial behaviour by passengers, from public displays of affection to impromptu dance reels and bizarre antics captured by fellow commuters. This photo has fuelled chatter online about public decorum and personal boundaries.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: 2 Youths Brutally Beat Delhi Traffic Cop After Being Stopped For Riding Wrong Side, Without Helmet & License
VIDEO: 2 Youths Brutally Beat Delhi Traffic Cop After Being Stopped For Riding Wrong Side, Without Helmet & License
Gaurs Group To Invest ₹1,400 Crore To Build New Housing Project In Yamuna Expressway Region
Gaurs Group To Invest ₹1,400 Crore To Build New Housing Project In Yamuna Expressway Region
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Charts 25-Year Roadmap For Inclusive, Research-Driven IITs
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Charts 25-Year Roadmap For Inclusive, Research-Driven IITs
Young Indian Man Jumps Off Flyover To Shoot Viral Reel, Lands On Street With Fractures; WATCH VIDEO
Young Indian Man Jumps Off Flyover To Shoot Viral Reel, Lands On Street With Fractures; WATCH VIDEO

Nonetheless, the episode highlights how India’s bustling train networks have increasingly become theatres for viral content. With smartphones in nearly every hand, no incident, whether odd, tender or outrageous, escapes public scrutiny.

Read Also
Caught On Camera: Two Thiefs Seen Stealing Sewer Lid Exposing Manhole Cover Thefts In Vasai Virar |...
article-image

The question remains, are commuters simply chronicling everyday oddities or are trains in Delhi and Mumbai gradually turning into stages for viral entertainment? Whatever the case, public transport is no longer just about the commute, it is about the spectacle that unfolds within it.

The Free Press Journal does not vouch for the authenticity of the social media post. The exact date of the incident is not known yet, however, the social media post was shared on Sunday (August 24, 2025).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Palghar Crime: Group Brutally Assaults 24-Year-Old Man Near Moregaon Talao In Nalasopara;...

Palghar Crime: Group Brutally Assaults 24-Year-Old Man Near Moregaon Talao In Nalasopara;...

42-Year-Old Chemistry Teacher Arrested For Molesting Minor Girl At Coaching Centre In Palghar

42-Year-Old Chemistry Teacher Arrested For Molesting Minor Girl At Coaching Centre In Palghar

Mumbai News: Head And Neck Cancers Form 30% Of India’s Cancer Burden, Says Expert At HNCII...

Mumbai News: Head And Neck Cancers Form 30% Of India’s Cancer Burden, Says Expert At HNCII...

Palghar Crime: 30-Year-Old Man Booked For Cheating Woman On False Promise Of Marriage, Threatening...

Palghar Crime: 30-Year-Old Man Booked For Cheating Woman On False Promise Of Marriage, Threatening...

Mumbai: Byculla Zoo To Remain Open On Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, Closed On August 28 Instead

Mumbai: Byculla Zoo To Remain Open On Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, Closed On August 28 Instead