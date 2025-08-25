Mumbai: Couple Caught 'Making Love' In Virar AC Local Train, Commuter Shares Pic

After weeks of Delhi Metro clips dominating social media for all the wrong reasons, Mumbai too has now entered the spotlight. A recent post circulating on X shows a man resting on a woman’s lap inside a Mumbai local train, a scene that has quickly gone viral.

The photo was shared by user Sudarshan (@sud9371219036), who claimed the incident took place in the 7 pm AC Andheri–Virar local on Monday. According to the post, the pair was spotted in coach number 8002B2, with the train scheduled to reach Borivali station around 7.15 pm. The snapshot shows the man comfortably lying with his head on the woman’s lap, both holding hands, in an AC train coach.

Sudarshan wrote, “Just boarded the 7 pm AC Andheri to Virar local and one couple is making love in coach no. 8002B2. The train will reach Borivali station by 7.15 pm.” He also tagged official railway handles including @RailwaySeva, @RailMinIndia, @Central_Railway and @WesternRly, seemingly to draw the authorities’ attention to the matter.

Just pickedup AC 7 PM Andheri to Virar local & one couple is making love in coach no 8002B2

It will reach to Boriwali station by 7.15 PM @WesternRly @RailwaySeva @RailMadad pic.twitter.com/J3QfBahlxI — Sudarshan M (@sud9371219036) August 24, 2025

This comes at a time when Delhi Metro has become infamous for unusual and sometimes controversial behaviour by passengers, from public displays of affection to impromptu dance reels and bizarre antics captured by fellow commuters. This photo has fuelled chatter online about public decorum and personal boundaries.

Nonetheless, the episode highlights how India’s bustling train networks have increasingly become theatres for viral content. With smartphones in nearly every hand, no incident, whether odd, tender or outrageous, escapes public scrutiny.

The question remains, are commuters simply chronicling everyday oddities or are trains in Delhi and Mumbai gradually turning into stages for viral entertainment? Whatever the case, public transport is no longer just about the commute, it is about the spectacle that unfolds within it.

The Free Press Journal does not vouch for the authenticity of the social media post. The exact date of the incident is not known yet, however, the social media post was shared on Sunday (August 24, 2025).