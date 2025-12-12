Goa Fire Tragedy: Mumbai Woman Recounts Assault At Vagator Club Owned By Luthra Brothers, Alleges 'Was Abused, Hit By Staff' | Video

Goa Fire Tragedy: Mumbai Woman Recounts Assault At Vagator Club Owned By Luthra Brothers, Alleges 'Was Abused, Assaulted By Staff' |

Mumbai: The controversy surrounding Goa’s fire-ravaged Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub intensified on Friday as a Mumbai woman, Vaibhavi, publicly recounted a disturbing assault she and her family allegedly faced at another property owned by the detained Luthra brothers. Her testimony comes even as the repatriation of the brothers, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, from Thailand is delayed due to diplomatic and procedural hurdles.

Vaibhavi Recounts Assault At Goa Club

Vaibhavi, who visited Romeo Lane, Vagator on November 1 with 12 cousins, described the club as cramped, unsafe and poorly managed. According to her, the structure had only one entry and exit point, both located at a height, making movement difficult and potentially hazardous. She alleged that the staff behaved rudely from the start, and matters escalated sharply while the group attempted to leave around 3 am.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Vaibhavi, who visited the beach shack Romeo Lane Vagator owned by the detained Luthra brothers in November, said, "I visited Romeo Lane in Vagator on 1st November with my cousins. We were 13 people in total... The club is built in such a way that it is very… pic.twitter.com/9HDE6r5pSU — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2025

A heavy chair blocking their way was moved aside by one of her cousins, following which the club manager confronted them, accused them of damaging furniture and allegedly made derogatory remarks, saying, “You don’t have the status to be here.” Vaibhavi claimed he grabbed her cousin by the collar before calling security.

What followed, she said, was a violent assault. Bouncers allegedly chased and hit the group, pushed her sister down the stairs, and used abusive language. A barricade was reportedly placed at the entrance to prevent their exit. When her brother attempted to remove it, a bouncer allegedly attacked him with a rod.

Vaibhavi said she too was struck when she intervened. With several members injured, the family approached police the next morning. While an FIR was eventually registered, Vaibhavi said police removed the owners’ names from the complaint, claiming they were not present at the scene.

Her account has renewed scrutiny of the Luthra-owned establishments, particularly as Goa continues to grapple with the aftermath of the December 6 Arpora nightclub inferno that claimed 25 lives.

Luthra Brothers' Return Delayed

Meanwhile, the return of the Luthra brothers from Phuket, where they were detained five days after fleeing India, has hit an unexpected roadblock. Their passports have been revoked, and emergency travel documents must now be issued by the Indian embassy. Sources said the brothers will be transported to Bangkok for the required formalities. With the weekend approaching and government offices closing, officials fear a further delay.

The brothers had flown to Thailand barely hours after the fatal fire. An Interpol Blue Corner Notice was issued on December 9 at the request of Goa Police via the CBI. On Thursday, a Delhi court rejected their transit anticipatory bail plea, calling the allegations against them grave and serious.

In parallel, Ajay Gupta, another partner in the nightclub, was remanded to seven days’ police custody after his arrest in Delhi. Goa Police have also detained five staff members, while a Look Out Circular has been issued for co-owner Surinder Kumar Khosla, whose location remains unknown.

