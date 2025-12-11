Goa Fire Tragedy: Viral Pic Shows Nightclub Owners, Saurabh & Gaurav Luthra At Phuket Immigration Control Centre

Saurabh & Gaurav Luthra At Phuket Immigration Control Centre | X/@sidhant

Goa: A new photo of the Luthra brothers, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Goa nightclub where at least 25 people died in a fire on 6 December 2025, has surfaced, showing them surrounded by Thai authorities at an immigration facility. The two were detained from their hotel room in Thailand following a request from India.

The Luthra brothers will reportedly be taken to Bangkok tomorrow morning for legal formalities and then handed over to Indian authorities.

The photo shows the co-owners of the ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub in North Goa seated on chairs at the Phuket Immigration Control Centre, with Thai authorities standing behind them.

Saurabh & Gaurav Luthra At Phuket Immigration Control Centre | X/@sidhant

Earlier in the day, in a major setback for the Luthra brothers,a Delhi court dismissed their anticipatory bail plea.

The bail plea was dismissed by the Rohini Court. Luthra brothers had sought four weeks’ transit anticipatory bail so that they would not be immediately arrested upon their return to India.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has vowed that the owners of the Arpora nightclub, Birch, will not be able to evade the law, even as they remain in Thailand seeking protection from arrest. He said efforts are being made to bring them back and put them behind bars.

According to police, the Luthra brothers fled to Thailand from Delhi within five hours of the tragic incident on 7 December. However, Saurabh Luthra claimed in court that he went abroad for a business meeting a day before the fire incident took place.