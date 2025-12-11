Delhi Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Luthra Brothers; Goa CM Pramod Sawant Says, 'Will Put Them Behind Bars'

Luthra Brothers | X

Goa: In a major setback for the Luthra brothers, Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Goa nightclub where at least 25 people died in a fire on 6 December 2025, a Delhi court on Thursday dismissed their anticipatory bail plea.

The bail plea was dismissed by the Rohini Court. Luthra brothers had sought four weeks’ transit anticipatory bail so that they would not be immediately arrested upon their return to India.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has vowed that the owners of the Arpora nightclub, Birch, will not be able to evade the law, even as they remain in Thailand seeking protection from arrest.

Speaking to news agency Ani he said, "We arrested six people after the tragic fire incident. We also suspended three people and are conducting the investigation in a fast-track manner. One of the three owners of the club was arrested in Delhi, and an LOC was issued against the two other owners."

"We also ordered the Regional Passport Office to cancel their passports. With the help of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Home Minister, the Luthra brothers were detained in Thailand. Our team from Goa and central agencies will bring the two club owners to Goa. We take legal action and put them behind bars. Our govt will work to give justice to the 25 people who lost their lives," he added.

Earlier in the day, Thailand police detained Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra in Phuket. They will be deported soon to India, claimed reports.

According to police, the Luthra brothers fled to Thailand from Delhi within five hours of the tragic incident on 7 December. However, Saurabh Luthra claimed in court that he went abroad for a business meeting a day before the fire incident took place.