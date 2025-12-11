 Delhi Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Luthra Brothers; Goa CM Pramod Sawant Says, 'Will Put Them Behind Bars'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Luthra Brothers; Goa CM Pramod Sawant Says, 'Will Put Them Behind Bars'

Delhi Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Luthra Brothers; Goa CM Pramod Sawant Says, 'Will Put Them Behind Bars'

A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of Goa's 'Birch' nightclub. They sought protection from arrest following a fire that killed 25 people on December 6, 2025. Reports confirm the brothers were detained in Phuket, Thailand and will be deported to India soon.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 06:34 PM IST
article-image
Luthra Brothers | X

Goa: In a major setback for the Luthra brothers, Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Goa nightclub where at least 25 people died in a fire on 6 December 2025, a Delhi court on Thursday dismissed their anticipatory bail plea.

The bail plea was dismissed by the  Rohini Court. Luthra brothers had sought four weeks’ transit anticipatory bail so that they would not be immediately arrested upon their return to India.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has vowed that the owners of the Arpora nightclub, Birch, will not be able to evade the law, even as they remain in Thailand seeking protection from arrest.

Speaking to news agency Ani he said, "We arrested six people after the tragic fire incident. We also suspended three people and are conducting the investigation in a fast-track manner. One of the three owners of the club was arrested in Delhi, and an LOC was issued against the two other owners."

FPJ Shorts
Gautam Gambhir Expresses Anger After Arshdeep Singh Bowls 7 WIDES In An Over During IND Vs SA 2nd T20I
Gautam Gambhir Expresses Anger After Arshdeep Singh Bowls 7 WIDES In An Over During IND Vs SA 2nd T20I
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Review: This Kapil Sharma Starrer Is All About Multiplication Of Love & Division Of Sanity!
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Review: This Kapil Sharma Starrer Is All About Multiplication Of Love & Division Of Sanity!
PM Modi Speaks To US President Donald Trump, Discusses Regional & International Developments
PM Modi Speaks To US President Donald Trump, Discusses Regional & International Developments
TRP Week 48: Anupamaa Holds The Top Spot, While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Faces A Steep Decline
TRP Week 48: Anupamaa Holds The Top Spot, While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Faces A Steep Decline

"We also ordered the Regional Passport Office to cancel their passports. With the help of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Home Minister, the Luthra brothers were detained in Thailand. Our team from Goa and central agencies will bring the two club owners to Goa. We take legal action and put them behind bars. Our govt will work to give justice to the 25 people who lost their lives," he added.

 Earlier in the day, Thailand police detained Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra in Phuket. They will be deported soon to India, claimed reports.

According to police, the Luthra brothers fled to Thailand from Delhi within five hours of the tragic incident on 7 December. However, Saurabh Luthra claimed in court that he went abroad for a business meeting a day before the fire incident took place.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Speaks To US President Donald Trump, Discusses Regional & International Developments

PM Modi Speaks To US President Donald Trump, Discusses Regional & International Developments

Rajasthan News: Tension In Tibbi As Farmers’ Protest Against Ethanol Factory Leads To 40...

Rajasthan News: Tension In Tibbi As Farmers’ Protest Against Ethanol Factory Leads To 40...

UP Extends SIR Deadline By 15 Days, Final Voter List Now On February 28

UP Extends SIR Deadline By 15 Days, Final Voter List Now On February 28

'Karnataka To Demolish Houses Rented To Foreign Drug Peddlers': Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar

'Karnataka To Demolish Houses Rented To Foreign Drug Peddlers': Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar

Shiromani Akali Dal Urges SEC To Extend Punjab Rural Polls Hours

Shiromani Akali Dal Urges SEC To Extend Punjab Rural Polls Hours