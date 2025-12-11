Rajasthan News: Tension In Tibbi As Farmers’ Protest Against Ethanol Factory Leads To 40 Detentions | VIDEO

Tension In Tibbi As Farmers’ Protest Against Ethanol Factory Leads To 40 Detentions |

Jaipur: The situation remained tense in the Tibbi block of the Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on Thursday due to the ongoing farmers' protests against the ethanol factory. The police have registered an FIR against 107 villagers, and 40 have been detained in connection with the violent stir that took place on Wednesday.

Since Thursday morning, a crowd of farmers gathered at the gurdwara near the protest site, raising fears of escalating tension. The administration kept the internet shut down in the Tibbi; however, situation remained peaceful.

Additional Director General of Police VK Singh, who reached Tibbi to take stock of the situation, said, “Everything was peaceful on December 10th. Outsiders instigated this unrest. Many villagers favor the factory being built. The police did not fire any shots. Several people have been caught on camera throwing stones and breaking the law.

More than 36 police and Border Home Guard personnel have been injured, and five have sustained serious injuries. Cases have been registered against more than 100 people.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the situation in the Tibbi became uncontrollable due to the protest against the ethanol plant. The protest against the under-construction ethanol factory in Chak 5 RK near Rathikheda village, which had been going on for the past 15 months, suddenly turned violent after the Mahapanchayat. Thousands of people broke through the barricades and entered the factory premises, tearing down walls. After vandalism at many places, about 14 vehicles were set on fire.

To stop the crowd, the police fired tear gas and used mild force, in response to which the protesters pelted stones. Congress MLA Abhimanyu Poonia suffered a head injury and was admitted to the Government District Hospital in Hanumangarh.

Meanwhile, the state government has claimed that the consent of the factory was given during the previous Ashok Gehlot government.

Food Minister Sumit Godara said that this ethanol factory is a creation of the Congress party. The Congress government allotted the land in 2022, and the No Objection Certificate (NOC) was issued by the Pollution Control Board in 2023. The Congress leaders had claimed that it would benefit farmers, but now the same Congress party is protesting against it.

“People are being misled in the name of farmers. This factory will provide employment to locals, ensure better utilization of paddy crops, and fetch a good price for the produce. The fear of water wastage is also unfounded, as a zero liquid discharge treatment plant will be installed, which allows for the repeated use of the same water,” said the minister.