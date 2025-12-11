Shiromani Akali Dal Urges SEC To Extend Punjab Rural Polls Hours

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema | X @ANI

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday urged the state election commission (SEC) to extend the polling hours from 7 am to 5 pm on December 14 to ensure maximum participation in the upcoming block samiti and zila parishad elections.

In a request to the SEC, senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said the present polling deadline between 8 am to 4 pm is short. “The restricted timings will prevent poor families, farmers and daily wagers from exercising their democratic right, ultimately reducing overall voter turnout’’, he held.

Asserting that the SEC should try to ensure maximum voting in the Panchayati Raj institution elections, Cheema said “extending timings will also allow access to voting rights to all sections of society”.

He also called for implementation of other safeguards including posting of observers and adequate security to ensure a free and fair poll.