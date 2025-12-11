'Karnataka To Demolish Houses Rented To Foreign Drug Peddlers': Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara | File Pic

Bengaluru: Admitting that the drug menace is taking a toll on younger generation, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar said that the government has decided to demolish the house rented to foreign nationals, resorting into drug peddling.

Replying to a question raised by Congress member Abdul Jabbar in the Legislative Council here on Thursday, Dr Parameshwar said that the police were coming across repeat offenders, who are foreign nationals, staying in the rented houses.

Most of these foreign nationals gain entry to Bengaluru on student or business visas and overstay after their visas are expired.

These people, with cooperation from the locals indulge in drug peddling.

It will be the duty of the house owners to ensure their tenants don't overstay and inform the police, if they indulge in nefarious activities. If not, such houses will be demolished.

Dr Parameshwar admitted that the police have confiscated tons of narcotic substances in recent past worth over hundreds of crores in the international market. He also said that the government is aware of the fact that the drug menace had entered school and college campuses. The police were visiting schools and colleges, conducting awareness programs.

''We are committed to ensure that Karnataka is a drug free state,'' he added.