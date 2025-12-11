UP Extends SIR Deadline By 15 Days, Final Voter List Now On February 28 |

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa has extended the deadline for the Special Intensive Revision of the voter list by 15 days. Forms will now be accepted till December 26, and the draft electoral rolls will be published on December 31. Claims and objections can be filed between December 31 and January 30, 2026, while their disposal will be completed by February 21. The final voter list will now be released on February 28.

Rinwa said the state has been granted two additional weeks to complete the SIR exercise, even though nearly 99 per cent of the work has already been done. He said efforts are underway to collect forms that were signed by voters but not returned to booth level officers for various reasons.

According to the Election Department, around 2.90 crore forms have not yet been submitted. Of these, 1.27 crore people have permanently shifted from their registered addresses. The remaining uncollected forms fall into five categories: 45.95 lakh voters who have passed away, 1.27 crore who have permanently relocated, 23.69 lakh who are already registered at another location, 84.73 lakh who were not found at home during visits, and 9.57 lakh who signed the form but did not return it.

The CEO noted that this is the second time the deadline has been extended. Earlier, on December 1, the Election Commission had granted a seven-day extension and had announced that the final voter list would be published on February 14, 2026. Rinwa said that 18.85 per cent of the total 2.91 crore voters fall into the uncollected category, with the largest share being those who have permanently shifted.

He said 2.98 per cent, or around 45.95 lakh voters, are deceased. Another 1.5 per cent, or 23.69 lakh voters, are already registered at another location. Around 9.58 lakh voters have not returned their filled forms, and 84.73 lakh were not available during door-to-door verification.

Mapping of voter details received so far has crossed 76 per cent. This mapping is being done using the 2003 electoral rolls for reference. District election officers have been instructed to speed up the process and complete voter mapping at the earliest.

The CEO urged eligible voters whose names are missing from the 2025 electoral rolls to fill Form 6 to enroll themselves. Youth who will turn 18 on January 1 have also been asked to submit Form 6. Digitisation of forms has been completed in 14 districts, 132 Assembly constituencies and 1,43,509 polling stations.

Rinwa appealed to all recognised political parties to help verify details of deceased voters, those who have permanently shifted, those absent and those with duplicate entries. Booth level officers will meet booth level agents and provide lists of uncollected voters by December 12. These lists will also be available on the websites of the Chief Electoral Officer and district election officer.