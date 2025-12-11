 'You Have Kitchen Tools’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Instigates Women Against SIR
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'You Have Kitchen Tools’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Instigates Women Against SIR

'You Have Kitchen Tools’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Instigates Women Against SIR

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged women to use 'kitchen tools' if their names are deleted from voter lists during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Speaking at a rally in Krishnanagar, Banerjee stated, "You won’t let it pass if your names are removed." She also alleged BJP plans to use its IT cell for election lists.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
CM Mamata Banerjee | File

Krishnanagar: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday made a provocative remark targeting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in the state, urging women to be prepared with “kitchen tools” if their names are deleted during the review, NDTV reported.

“You will snatch the rights of mothers and sisters in the name of SIR? They will bring police from Delhi during the election and intimidate mothers and sisters. Mothers and sisters, if your names are struck off, you have the tools, don’t you? The tools you use for cooking. You have strength, don’t you? You won’t let it pass if your names are removed, will you? The women will fight at the front, and the men will stand behind them,” Banerjee said. The statement was made at a rally in Krishnangar.

Read Also
'Will Field Candidates Against Mamata Banerjee': Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir To Launch New Party...
article-image

She also said she wanted to see who was more powerful, the women of the state or the BJP. “I don’t believe in communalism. I believe in secularism. Whenever an election approaches, the BJP tries to use money and bring people from other states to divide the public,” she added.

Banerjee said that the people of Bengal, who struggled for independence and sacrificed their lives for the country, must prove that they are citizens of India.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Municipal Corporation Signs MoU With Japan’s MLIT To Boost Smart City Innovation And Digital Governance
Thane Municipal Corporation Signs MoU With Japan’s MLIT To Boost Smart City Innovation And Digital Governance
'Daughter Is Traumatised’: Mumbai Teen & Friend Stalked For An Hour In SoBo; Viral Post Urges Police Action | VIDEO
'Daughter Is Traumatised’: Mumbai Teen & Friend Stalked For An Hour In SoBo; Viral Post Urges Police Action | VIDEO
ICC T20 World Cup Tickets: When, Where And How To Buy Tickets For 2026 T20WC?
ICC T20 World Cup Tickets: When, Where And How To Buy Tickets For 2026 T20WC?
'Nearly 9 Lakh Indians Gave Up Citizenship In Last 5 Years': Kirti Vardhan Singh In Rajya Sabha
'Nearly 9 Lakh Indians Gave Up Citizenship In Last 5 Years': Kirti Vardhan Singh In Rajya Sabha

“If you attack us, we know how to retaliate. We know how to stop injustice,” she said. She alleged that the BJP planned to hold elections based on lists prepared by its IT cell. “Remember, Bihar could not, but Bengal will, no matter what you do,” she added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Nearly 9 Lakh Indians Gave Up Citizenship In Last 5 Years': Kirti Vardhan Singh In Rajya Sabha

'Nearly 9 Lakh Indians Gave Up Citizenship In Last 5 Years': Kirti Vardhan Singh In Rajya Sabha

10 Lakh UP Students Still Await Uniform Funds As Aadhaar Issues Stall DBT

10 Lakh UP Students Still Await Uniform Funds As Aadhaar Issues Stall DBT

ISRO To Launch US's 6.5-Tonne BlueBird-6 Satellite On December 15

ISRO To Launch US's 6.5-Tonne BlueBird-6 Satellite On December 15

Meerut Shocker: LLB Students Publicly Molest Woman & Assault Her Business Partner After He Confronts...

Meerut Shocker: LLB Students Publicly Molest Woman & Assault Her Business Partner After He Confronts...

Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan Acquitted In Army Remark Case But Legal Troubles Far From Over

Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan Acquitted In Army Remark Case But Legal Troubles Far From Over