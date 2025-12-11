Umar Khalid Gets 2-Week Interim Bail In 2020 Delhi Riots Case To Attend Sister's Wedding

Umar Khalid | X

New Delhi: A Delhi trial court on Thursday granted a two-week interim bail to jailed activist and former JNU student Umar Khalid, an accused in the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case. The Karkardooma Court granted the bail to Khalid so that he could attend his sister’s wedding later this month.

The court allowed Khalid's application and granted relief from 16 December to 29 December on a personal bond of ₹20,000 with two sureties of the same amount. The wedding is scheduled for 27 December.

Khalid has been in custody since September 2020 in connection with the alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots. He has denied the allegations against him.

In its order, the court stated that it was considering the fact that the marriage is of the applicant’s real sister. While granting interim relief, it imposed several conditions.

Bail Conditions

Khalid is barred from contacting any witness or any person connected with the case, and he must provide his mobile number to the investigating officer and keep it active throughout the bail period.

The court further directed that Khalid must not use social media during the interim bail and may meet only his family members, relatives and friends. He is required to remain either at his home or at the wedding-related venues.

The order mandates that Khalid must surrender before the Superintendent of the concerned jail on the evening of 29 December after the expiry of the interim bail period. The Superintendent will then file a compliance report before the court.

SC Reserves Verdict

Notably, a day earlier, the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on the bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others in the UAPA case relating to the alleged conspiracy behind the February 2020 Delhi riots.