 Bengaluru Airport Passenger Arrives With Mattress Amid IndiGo Delays, Internet Can’t Stop Laughing – Watch Viral Video
A bizarre yet hilarious scene unfolded at Bengaluru airport as IndiGo’s wave of delays sparked a new level of “prepared travel.” A passenger was spotted entering the terminal carrying a mattress, but also a receipt, a warranty card, and even a power bank, prompting a flood of jokes online.

Vidhi Santosh MehtaUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
A passenger carrying a mattress at Bengaluru airport sparked widespread social media humour amid ongoing IndiGo flight delays | X - @TheLaughLoom

As frustration over cancellations grew, social media filled with sharp one-liners, memes, and commentary on how a simple flight delay turned travellers into makeshift sleeper-coach passengers.

‘Travellers turned into sleeper-coach passengers’

The first viral reaction came from Komal (@TheLaughLoom), who joked that IndiGo delays had transformed flyers into sleeper-coach travellers. “Bhai literally mattress leke airport pahuch gaya tha,” she wrote, summing up the mood among stranded passengers.

Users jumped in quickly. Mimansha Trivedi commented that delays like these were usually expected from trains, but this time “flight wale bhi lapate maine aagye hai.”

Mattress over laptop? Only in Bengaluru, say users

Sagar (@sagarcasm) amplified the humour, saying only IndiGo could force a Bengaluru techie to carry a mattress instead of a laptop. Another user, FourCorners Voice, pushed the joke further: “Bro didn’t just bring a mattress… he brought the receipt, warranty card, and a power bank. Man’s not surviving the delay, he’s colonising Terminal 1.”

For some, the moment symbolised just how extreme delays had become. “Is hisaab se toh Air India me kafan lekr jana padega,” one user (@4pennyonhorse) quipped. Kartik (@BrainKaPopcorn) added that at Bengaluru airport, people may as well carry mattresses because “the flight delay puts you to sleep first.”

‘Prepared for an 18-hour delay’

Another user, Akanksha (@Hercastic), said she guessed the passenger booked an IndiGo flight and came prepared for an 18-hour wait. Others simply called the move “legendary,” with Sarthak saying the man was “making airports into railway stations.”

Content creator Faiz (@newswithaftab14) described the scene as something that had left viewers in splits. Sharing the viral clip, he wrote: “IndiGo ki flight cancel hone ke baad ek passenger ne apna solution nikal liya aur saath me mattress le aaya!”

A moment of humour in a frustrating travel crisis

As IndiGo continues to battle scrutiny and public anger over massive delays and cancellations, this mattress-carrying traveller has unexpectedly become the face of the moment, turning a chaotic travel crisis into much-needed comic relief.

For now, the internet seems united on one thing: when flights get unpredictable, Indians will always find a way to cope — sometimes with jokes, sometimes with mattresses.

