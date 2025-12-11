 Arunachal Pradesh News: 14 From Assam Killed, 7 Missing As Truck Falls Into Gorge
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaArunachal Pradesh News: 14 From Assam Killed, 7 Missing As Truck Falls Into Gorge

Arunachal Pradesh News: 14 From Assam Killed, 7 Missing As Truck Falls Into Gorge

Fourteen people from Assam's Tinsukia district died, and seven are missing after a truck plunged into a gorge in Arunachal Pradesh. The incident occurred on the Hayuliang-Chaglagam Road in Anjaw district. Officials confirmed 14 bodies recovered and one survivor. A Tinsukia team has been dispatched for updates.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
14 From Assam Killed, 7 Missing As Truck Falls Into Gorge |

Tinsukia/Dibrugarh: At least 14 people from Assam's Tinsukia district have been killed and seven others are missing as the truck they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Arunachal Pradesh, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Hayuliang-Chaglagam Road in Anjaw district in the eastern part of the hill state earlier this week, Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapneel Paul told PTI.

"Around 11 am today, we received information that a vehicle had fallen into a gorge in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district. Accordingly, we contacted the DCs of Anjaw and Teju for confirmation," he added.

"Both the DCs said that rescue teams have so far recovered 14 bodies and found one person alive. Seven more persons are still missing," Paul said.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Municipal Corporation Signs MoU With Japan’s MLIT To Boost Smart City Innovation And Digital Governance
Thane Municipal Corporation Signs MoU With Japan’s MLIT To Boost Smart City Innovation And Digital Governance
'Daughter Is Traumatised’: Mumbai Teen & Friend Stalked For An Hour In SoBo; Viral Post Urges Police Action | VIDEO
'Daughter Is Traumatised’: Mumbai Teen & Friend Stalked For An Hour In SoBo; Viral Post Urges Police Action | VIDEO
ICC T20 World Cup Tickets: When, Where And How To Buy Tickets For 2026 T20WC?
ICC T20 World Cup Tickets: When, Where And How To Buy Tickets For 2026 T20WC?
'Nearly 9 Lakh Indians Gave Up Citizenship In Last 5 Years': Kirti Vardhan Singh In Rajya Sabha
'Nearly 9 Lakh Indians Gave Up Citizenship In Last 5 Years': Kirti Vardhan Singh In Rajya Sabha
Read Also
PM Modi Hails Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 'Fact-Backed' Rebuttal In Parliament, Says...
article-image

He said that a team from Tinsukia, comprising circle officer and police personnel, have been dispatched to the neighbouring state to get more updates.

"They have reached Tezu and within 2-3 hours, we will be able to give more details," the Tinsukia DC added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Nearly 9 Lakh Indians Gave Up Citizenship In Last 5 Years': Kirti Vardhan Singh In Rajya Sabha

'Nearly 9 Lakh Indians Gave Up Citizenship In Last 5 Years': Kirti Vardhan Singh In Rajya Sabha

10 Lakh UP Students Still Await Uniform Funds As Aadhaar Issues Stall DBT

10 Lakh UP Students Still Await Uniform Funds As Aadhaar Issues Stall DBT

ISRO To Launch US's 6.5-Tonne BlueBird-6 Satellite On December 15

ISRO To Launch US's 6.5-Tonne BlueBird-6 Satellite On December 15

Meerut Shocker: LLB Students Publicly Molest Woman & Assault Her Business Partner After He Confronts...

Meerut Shocker: LLB Students Publicly Molest Woman & Assault Her Business Partner After He Confronts...

Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan Acquitted In Army Remark Case But Legal Troubles Far From Over

Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan Acquitted In Army Remark Case But Legal Troubles Far From Over