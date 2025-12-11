Arunachal Pradesh News: 14 From Assam Killed, 7 Missing As Truck Falls Into Gorge

14 From Assam Killed, 7 Missing As Truck Falls Into Gorge |

Tinsukia/Dibrugarh: At least 14 people from Assam's Tinsukia district have been killed and seven others are missing as the truck they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Arunachal Pradesh, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Hayuliang-Chaglagam Road in Anjaw district in the eastern part of the hill state earlier this week, Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapneel Paul told PTI.

"Around 11 am today, we received information that a vehicle had fallen into a gorge in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district. Accordingly, we contacted the DCs of Anjaw and Teju for confirmation," he added.

"Both the DCs said that rescue teams have so far recovered 14 bodies and found one person alive. Seven more persons are still missing," Paul said.

He said that a team from Tinsukia, comprising circle officer and police personnel, have been dispatched to the neighbouring state to get more updates.

"They have reached Tezu and within 2-3 hours, we will be able to give more details," the Tinsukia DC added.

