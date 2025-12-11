PM Modi Speaks To US President Donald Trump, Discusses Regional & International Developments

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Thursday had a telephonic conversation. The two leaders discussed expanding cooperation in various areas.
"Had a very warm and engaging conversation with President Trump. We reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments. India and the U.S. will continue to work together for global peace, stability and prosperity," PM Modi shared on X.
(This is a developing story. More updates to follow)
