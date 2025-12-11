Senior RJD Leader Shivanand Tiwari Questions Tejashwi Yadav’s Leadership After Poll Debacle

Senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari |

Patna: Although RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav along with his family is holidaying in a foreign country, he is confronted with a different problem back home as a senior party leader is questioning his leadership after the party`s crushing defeat in the recently-concluded Bihar assembly election.

Senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari, known for his proximity with RJD chief Lalu Prasad as well as also with chief minister Nitish Kumar, accused Tejashwi`s close aide Sanjay Yadav and former state party president Jagdanand Singh of ‘blinding’ him and keeping him aloof from the ground reality, leading to the party`s defeat in the last state polls.

Tiwari posted a message on social media congratulating Tejashwi on his wedding anniversary, but also questioned his leadership. He advised Tejashwi to return to Bihar and resume the struggle on the ground.

In his social media post wrote, Tiwari wrote, "Lalu Yadav is not the kind of guru you deserve. Lalu Yadav became a hero only in 1990 after the Mandal Commission and Advani's arrest. Despite it, RJD’s seat tally reduced to just 22 seats in the 2010 Bihar assembly election."

"Tejashwi, you abandoned the field. You disheartened your colleagues and supporters. Sanjay Yadav and Jagadanand Singh had blinded you and both took full advantage of it."

He advised Tejashwi to return to Bihar immediately and travel throughout the state. "Travel not like a leader, but like a party worker. Time waits for no one, Tejashwi. You are Lalu Yadav's son, his heir. The command of the RJD is now in your hands.”

Meanwhile, union minister of state for home and BJP leader Nityanand Rai commented, "When was Tejashwi Yadav ever connected to the ground reality, that we should talk about his eyes should open now?"

He claimed that Tejashwi has spent his life in comfort and privilege, while understanding Bihar politics needed experiencing the struggles and the realities of life at the grassroots level. “When Tejashwi`s own leader is saying that his eyes are blindfolded, it directly means that he lacks both wisdom and foresight, he claimed.