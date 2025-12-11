IndiGo Offers ₹10,000 Vouchers After Massive Flight Disruptions; CEO Summoned Again By DGCA

IndiGo CEO Summoned Again By DGCA | X/ANI Photo

IndiGo has announced compensation vouchers worth ₹10,000 for passengers severely impacted by major flight cancellations and delays between December 3 and 5, following days of widespread operational disruptions. The airline’s CEO, Pieter Elbers, who appeared before the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday, has been summoned to appear again on Friday.

Over 4,500 flights cancelled amid rostering failures

Tens of thousands of passengers were stranded at airports across the country after IndiGo cancelled around 4,500 flights between December 1 and 10. The disruptions stemmed from inefficient pilot rostering after the second phase of the Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) regulations came into force on November 1.

Refunds issued, but clarity lacking on eligible airports

While IndiGo refunded more than ₹900 crore for 8.86 lakh cancelled tickets, it has now announced travel vouchers worth ₹10,000 for customers who were stranded for hours at select airports or affected by airport congestion. These vouchers can be used for any future IndiGo journey within the next 12 months. However, the airline has not yet clarified which airports fall under the compensation plan.

Voucher scheme will be in addition to statutory compensation

The airline stated that the vouchers will be provided in addition to mandatory compensation under existing aviation rules. As per the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s Passenger Charter, airlines must pay ₹5,000 for cancelled flights with a one-hour block time, ₹7,500 for two hours, and ₹10,000 for three hours, if the flight is cancelled within 24 hours of departure.

DGCA seeks detailed operational data

On Thursday, Elbers and senior officials from multiple departments appeared before the DGCA after being asked to present comprehensive updates across operational areas. After reviewing the data, the regulator has summoned Elbers once more to appear before its committee of officers.

Operations being restored gradually, says IndiGo

IndiGo confirmed that it is gradually stabilising its operations and aimed to operate over 1,950 flights carrying nearly 3 lakh passengers on Thursday. The airline claimed that operations had been stabilised from Tuesday, with all network destinations reconnected, on-time performance restored, and no same-day cancellations reported. This recovery follows the civil aviation ministry’s directive asking IndiGo to cut its winter schedule by 10% to ensure stability.

Airline reiterates commitment to safety and efficiency

“Our commitment to operational excellence has led to significant efficiency gains, and our on-time performance has been restored to top-tier standards. As the IndiGo team works with authorities to further normalise operations, we remain focused on safety, efficiency, and support to every customer,” an airline spokesperson said.