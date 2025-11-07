Donald Trump Confirms India Visit Next Year, Says Trade Talks With PM Modi 'Going Very Well'

PM Modi (L) & US President Donald Trump (R) | X/@PMOIndia

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday, November 7, confirmed plans to visit India next year, saying his discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on trade and energy cooperation were “going very well”.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump praised Modi as a “great friend” and credited him for significantly reducing India’s oil imports from Russia amid ongoing trade negotiations.

Journalist: How are your talks on trade with PM Modi



Trump: Prime Minister Modi is a great man and a friend of mine. I will be going to India



pic.twitter.com/TaknKKfGQu — Shashank Mattoo (@MattooShashank) November 7, 2025

Trade negotiations and tariffs

Trump’s comments come as India and the United States continue talks on trade and energy issues. The US recently imposed a 50 percent tariff, along with 25 percent additional duties, on Indian imports, citing concerns over India’s continued purchases of Russian crude. White House spokesperson Caroline Leavitt said Trump remained “positive” about the relationship and viewed India as a “critical partner”.

“The President is positive and feels very strongly about the India-US relationship. A few weeks ago, he spoke to the Prime Minister directly when he celebrated Diwali in the Oval Office with many high-ranking Indian-American officials here at the White House,” Leavitt said.

Energy alignment and future visit

Trump highlighted the growing alignment between India and the US on energy imports, adding that India had “largely stopped buying from Russia”.

“He (PM Modi) largely stopped buying from Russia. And he is a friend of mine, and we speak... Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a great man and I will be going,” Trump said. When asked whether he planned to travel to India next year, the US President replied, “It could be, yes.”

India currently sources about 34 percent of its crude oil from Russia, while roughly 10 percent comes from US suppliers. Trump has repeatedly urged India to diversify its energy supply away from Moscow. He also claimed his use of tariffs had played a role in preventing conflicts, saying, “Of the eight wars I ended, five or six were because of tariffs.”

Both governments are expected to continue talks to address trade imbalances and strengthen cooperation in the energy sector ahead of Trump’s anticipated visit to India.