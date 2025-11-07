 China Introduces First-Ever BBQ Oven At Space Station, Viral Video Shows Astronauts Baking Chicken Wings In Orbit | WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralChina Introduces First-Ever BBQ Oven At Space Station, Viral Video Shows Astronauts Baking Chicken Wings In Orbit | WATCH

China Introduces First-Ever BBQ Oven At Space Station, Viral Video Shows Astronauts Baking Chicken Wings In Orbit | WATCH

China has taken its space mission to a whole new level by introducing the first-ever BBQ oven aboard its Tiangong space station. In a viral video shared by Chinese state media, astronauts can be seen baking chicken wings in orbit, marking a milestone moment in the evolution of space living.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 11:22 AM IST
article-image
China Introduces First-Ever BBQ Oven At Space Station, Viral Video Shows Astronauts Baking Chicken Wings In Orbit | WATCH | X @momoworldview

China has taken its space mission to a whole new level by introducing the first-ever BBQ oven aboard its Tiangong space station. In a viral video shared by Chinese state media, astronauts can be seen baking chicken wings in orbit, marking a milestone moment in the evolution of space living.

The hot-air oven, specially designed for use in zero gravity, was delivered to the station by the Shenzhou-21 spacecraft. It allows the crew to prepare freshly baked meals, including chicken wings and steak, moving beyond the usual reheated or freeze-dried space food that astronauts have relied on for decades.

WATCH VIDEO:

This marks a significant step for China’s space program, showcasing its focus on improving the quality of life for astronauts during long-term missions. Crew members from both Shenzhou-20 and Shenzhou-21 participated in the experiment, and the successful test has drawn attention from around the world.

FPJ Shorts
Shocking! Bangladesh Pacer Jahanara Alam Alleges Sexual Harassment, BCB Initiates Investigation
Shocking! Bangladesh Pacer Jahanara Alam Alleges Sexual Harassment, BCB Initiates Investigation
'Mantra Of Vande Matram Will Be Heard Across Country': Union HM Amit Shah Announces Launch Of Nationwide Campaign
'Mantra Of Vande Matram Will Be Heard Across Country': Union HM Amit Shah Announces Launch Of Nationwide Campaign
Remove Stray Dogs From Near Schools, Hospitals, Move Them To Shelters After Sterilization: Supreme Court's BIG Verdict
Remove Stray Dogs From Near Schools, Hospitals, Move Them To Shelters After Sterilization: Supreme Court's BIG Verdict
India Vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes Live Streaming: Details About When & Where To Watch The Match In India
India Vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes Live Streaming: Details About When & Where To Watch The Match In India
Read Also
'Animal Sacrificed In Space!' Tragic Tale Of Russian Dog Laika Who Was Sent To Space 68 Years Ago...
article-image

In the video, the astronauts appear delighted as they retrieve golden-brown chicken wings from the oven, showing how far space kitchen technology has come.

“We used high-temperature catalysis and multi-layer filtration technologies to enable smoke-free baking,” said Xuan Yong, a researcher at the China Astronaut Research and Training Center, told Reuters. “Given the special conditions in orbit, the oven is completely reliable and safe. Every part that astronauts touch remains cool to prevent burns.”

Read Also
Japanese Influencer Walks Barefoot in White Socks To Test Tokyo’s 'Clean Streets Claim', Results...
article-image

“We have built the range hood inside the oven, so it’s a hot-air oven with built-in purification,” explained Liu Weibo, deputy chief designer of the astronaut system at the center. “It’s the first-ever oven in the world that can actually be used aboard a space station.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Done With This City': Viral Reddit Post Slams Mumbai’s Local Train Chaos After Flash Strike;...

'Done With This City': Viral Reddit Post Slams Mumbai’s Local Train Chaos After Flash Strike;...

China Introduces First-Ever BBQ Oven At Space Station, Viral Video Shows Astronauts Baking Chicken...

China Introduces First-Ever BBQ Oven At Space Station, Viral Video Shows Astronauts Baking Chicken...

'Amazing Infrastructure & Quality Of Life': Video Of Mumbai AC Local Running With Open Doors Amid...

'Amazing Infrastructure & Quality Of Life': Video Of Mumbai AC Local Running With Open Doors Amid...

Viral VIDEO: Chaos Erupts At Dramond College As 2 Groups Of Girls Fight During Haryanvi Singer...

Viral VIDEO: Chaos Erupts At Dramond College As 2 Groups Of Girls Fight During Haryanvi Singer...

Bizarre! Tea Seller Arrives Riding 'Goat' Cart At PM Narendra Modi’s Bhagalpur Rally, Says His...

Bizarre! Tea Seller Arrives Riding 'Goat' Cart At PM Narendra Modi’s Bhagalpur Rally, Says His...