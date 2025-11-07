China Introduces First-Ever BBQ Oven At Space Station, Viral Video Shows Astronauts Baking Chicken Wings In Orbit | WATCH | X @momoworldview

China has taken its space mission to a whole new level by introducing the first-ever BBQ oven aboard its Tiangong space station. In a viral video shared by Chinese state media, astronauts can be seen baking chicken wings in orbit, marking a milestone moment in the evolution of space living.

The hot-air oven, specially designed for use in zero gravity, was delivered to the station by the Shenzhou-21 spacecraft. It allows the crew to prepare freshly baked meals, including chicken wings and steak, moving beyond the usual reheated or freeze-dried space food that astronauts have relied on for decades.

WATCH VIDEO:

The Shenzhou-21 crew just pulled off the ultimate space upgrade – they've brought a hot air oven to 🇨🇳's Tiangong Space Station🥳 Now our taikonauts are munching on sizzling, aromatic grilled chicken wings and juicy steaks, pic.twitter.com/L9GaIlsYUy https://t.co/YwRVeeQrBb — momo看世界 (@momoworldview) November 3, 2025

This marks a significant step for China’s space program, showcasing its focus on improving the quality of life for astronauts during long-term missions. Crew members from both Shenzhou-20 and Shenzhou-21 participated in the experiment, and the successful test has drawn attention from around the world.

In the video, the astronauts appear delighted as they retrieve golden-brown chicken wings from the oven, showing how far space kitchen technology has come.

“We used high-temperature catalysis and multi-layer filtration technologies to enable smoke-free baking,” said Xuan Yong, a researcher at the China Astronaut Research and Training Center, told Reuters. “Given the special conditions in orbit, the oven is completely reliable and safe. Every part that astronauts touch remains cool to prevent burns.”

“We have built the range hood inside the oven, so it’s a hot-air oven with built-in purification,” explained Liu Weibo, deputy chief designer of the astronaut system at the center. “It’s the first-ever oven in the world that can actually be used aboard a space station.”