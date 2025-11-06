 Japanese Influencer Walks Barefoot in White Socks To Test Tokyo’s 'Clean Streets Claim', Results Leave Internet Amazed | WATCH
A Japanese influencer has gone viral for taking an unusual yet fascinating challenge to test whether Tokyo’s streets are really as clean as everyone says. In the now-viral video, the influencer is seen wearing plain white socks and walking through the busy streets of Tokyo for 10 minutes, without any footwear.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 06:29 PM IST
article-image
Japanese Influencer Walks Barefoot in White Socks To Test Tokyo’s 'Clean Streets Claim', Results Leave Internet Amazed | WATCH | Instagram @jojosim

At the end of his walk, he shows the results, and the internet is stunned. Despite walking through busy areas filled with crowds of pedestrians and vehicles, his white socks remain almost spotless, proving just how remarkably clean the city’s streets are.

WATCH VIDEO:

The experiment, though simple, has captured the attention of millions online, with people across the world praising Japan’s culture of cleanliness and civic responsibility. “One of my favourite countries for this reason,” one user commented, while another wrote, “Try that at 3 am before the trucks come to clean everything. Love Japa,n they work hard to keep it clean after all the drunk people go home or to their hotels.”

Tokyo, known globally for its impeccable hygiene standards, is often cited as one of the cleanest cities in the world, despite the absence of public dustbins in many areas. Residents are known to carry their trash home and maintain strict cleanliness habits, a reflection of deep-rooted social values rather than strict enforcement.

The influencer’s viral test has now become symbolic of Japan’s collective civic sense, inspiring global audiences to reflect on how cleanliness is more about community behavior than infrastructure alone.

