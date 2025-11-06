 Man Caught Peeing Outside Red Fort Metro Station In Delhi, Faces Crowd Shaming Including Foreigners | WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralMan Caught Peeing Outside Red Fort Metro Station In Delhi, Faces Crowd Shaming Including Foreigners | WATCH

Man Caught Peeing Outside Red Fort Metro Station In Delhi, Faces Crowd Shaming Including Foreigners | WATCH

In a shameful incident from Delhi, a man was caught peeing outside Red Fort Metro Station, who faced immediate crowd shaming, which also included foreigners. The incident has sparked concerns over civic sense and the public's responsibility and authority while roaming in public places. Interestingly, the foreigner, accompanied by youth volunteers, was conducting a cleanliness drive nearby.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 06:05 PM IST
article-image
Man Caught Peeing Outside Red Fort Metro Station In Delhi, Faces Crowd Shaming Including Foreigners | WATCH | Instagram @4cleanindia

In a shameful incident from Delhi, a man was caught peeing outside Red Fort Metro Station, who faced immediate crowd shaming, which also included foreigners. The incident has sparked concerns over civic sense and the public's responsibility and authority while roaming in public places. Interestingly, the foreigner, accompanied by youth volunteers, was conducting a cleanliness drive nearby and recorded the incident, which is now going viral on the Internet.

In the clip, the man can be seen standing and peeing near a corner outside the crowded and iconic Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi. He was recorded by an onlooker while a foreigner and his accomplices jumped in to applaud his regretful act in public. The sudden spectacle grabbed the crowd's attention as the accused ran away from the scene.

WATCH VIDEO:

"Is this how we should approach this kind of behaviour?" wrote the user while sharing the video on Instagram. The user @4cleanindia is a foreign national who is living in India and is a social media influencer with the aim of cleaning India.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar Elections 2025: 60.13% Voter Turnout Recorded In First Phase Till 5 PM
Bihar Elections 2025: 60.13% Voter Turnout Recorded In First Phase Till 5 PM
Maharashtra To Adopt Advanced Foreign Technology To Boost Shelf Life Of Perishables
Maharashtra To Adopt Advanced Foreign Technology To Boost Shelf Life Of Perishables
Japanese Influencer Walks Barefoot in White Socks To Test Tokyo’s 'Clean Streets Claim', Results Leave Internet Amazed | WATCH
Japanese Influencer Walks Barefoot in White Socks To Test Tokyo’s 'Clean Streets Claim', Results Leave Internet Amazed | WATCH
'It’s A Human Health Emergency': Luke Coutinho Files PIL In Supreme Court Over India’s Air Pollution Crisis
'It’s A Human Health Emergency': Luke Coutinho Files PIL In Supreme Court Over India’s Air Pollution Crisis

Netizens noted that even after peeing, the man walked with a full attitude and no shame. One user quipped, "This attitude is the reason why we are one of the dirtiest places in the world."

Read Also
'BMW In Garbage', Serbian Man In India Spots Luxurious Car Parked Alongside Pile Of Trash; Video...
article-image

Luxurious Car Parked Alongside a Pile Of Trash

The user previously shared another video, which showed a luxury BMW car parked beside a pile of garbage. In the video, he shows a shiny BMW parked right next to a massive pile of trash on an unidentified Indian street. The contrast between the high-end car and the overflowing garbage struck a chord with viewers online.

Sharing the video, he wrote in the caption, “I’m used to seeing plastic, food leftovers, and diapers while cleaning... but never a BMW.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Japanese Influencer Walks Barefoot in White Socks To Test Tokyo’s 'Clean Streets Claim', Results...

Japanese Influencer Walks Barefoot in White Socks To Test Tokyo’s 'Clean Streets Claim', Results...

Man Caught Peeing Outside Red Fort Metro Station In Delhi, Faces Crowd Shaming Including Foreigners...

Man Caught Peeing Outside Red Fort Metro Station In Delhi, Faces Crowd Shaming Including Foreigners...

Kerala Crime: Pervert Tries To Slip Hand Inside Woman's Top As She Records Video & Confronts Him

Kerala Crime: Pervert Tries To Slip Hand Inside Woman's Top As She Records Video & Confronts Him

'Official Apology Trend' Takes Over The Internet: Big Brands Participate In Viral Social Media...

'Official Apology Trend' Takes Over The Internet: Big Brands Participate In Viral Social Media...

VIDEO Of Zohran Mamdani Eating ‘Rajnigandha’ Mouth Freshener Goes Viral

VIDEO Of Zohran Mamdani Eating ‘Rajnigandha’ Mouth Freshener Goes Viral