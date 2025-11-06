Man Caught Peeing Outside Red Fort Metro Station In Delhi, Faces Crowd Shaming Including Foreigners | WATCH | Instagram @4cleanindia

In a shameful incident from Delhi, a man was caught peeing outside Red Fort Metro Station, who faced immediate crowd shaming, which also included foreigners. The incident has sparked concerns over civic sense and the public's responsibility and authority while roaming in public places. Interestingly, the foreigner, accompanied by youth volunteers, was conducting a cleanliness drive nearby and recorded the incident, which is now going viral on the Internet.

In the clip, the man can be seen standing and peeing near a corner outside the crowded and iconic Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi. He was recorded by an onlooker while a foreigner and his accomplices jumped in to applaud his regretful act in public. The sudden spectacle grabbed the crowd's attention as the accused ran away from the scene.

WATCH VIDEO:

"Is this how we should approach this kind of behaviour?" wrote the user while sharing the video on Instagram. The user @4cleanindia is a foreign national who is living in India and is a social media influencer with the aim of cleaning India.

Netizens noted that even after peeing, the man walked with a full attitude and no shame. One user quipped, "This attitude is the reason why we are one of the dirtiest places in the world."

Luxurious Car Parked Alongside a Pile Of Trash

The user previously shared another video, which showed a luxury BMW car parked beside a pile of garbage. In the video, he shows a shiny BMW parked right next to a massive pile of trash on an unidentified Indian street. The contrast between the high-end car and the overflowing garbage struck a chord with viewers online.

Sharing the video, he wrote in the caption, “I’m used to seeing plastic, food leftovers, and diapers while cleaning... but never a BMW.”