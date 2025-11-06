 On Camera: Reckless Biker Narrowly Escapes Death By Dodging Oncoming BMTC Bus In Bengaluru, Then Bumps Into...
After narrowly escaping death and colliding with the car, the rider gestures an apology with his hand and speeds away.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 07:19 PM IST
article-image

A shocking dashcam footage showing a youth recklessly riding a scooter and risking his own life has surfaced on social media from Bengaluru. In the video, the scooter rider takes a sharp turn under a flyover at high speed. As he crosses the road, he narrowly avoids being hit by an oncoming BMTC bus from his left. Unable to control his speed, he then crashes into a car.

The entire incident was captured on the car’s dashcam. Notably, the scooter had no number plate.

According to the footage, the incident reportedly took place on Tuesday, November 4, around 12 pm However, it is not known whether a formal complaint was filed against the biker by the car owner.

