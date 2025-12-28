Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Hails 2025 As Landmark Year For India's Security, Sports & Scientific Progress

PM Modi | File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said 2025 was a year of proud milestones for India in the field of national security, sports and scientific innovation, with the country's impact visible everywhere.

Addressing his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' address, Modi also spoke about Operation Sindoor under which Indian armed forces destroyed terror infrastructure and security bases in Pakistan.

"2025 was a year of proud milestones for India. Whether in national security, sports, scientific innovation or on the world's biggest platforms, India's impact was visible everywhere," he said.

The prime minister also noted that 2025 has truly been a memorable year for sports with the men's cricket team clinching the ICC Champions Trophy and the women's cricket team winning the World Cup for the first time.

Besides, India's daughters scripted history by winning the Women's Blind T20 World Cup.

The tricolour flew high with pride after a dominant victory in the Asia Cup T20 and para-athletes brought home a haul of medals at the World Championships, he said.

Modi also said that India has taken a giant leap in the field of science and space, and Shubhanshu Shukla became the first Indian to reach the International Space Station.

