 From Operation Sindoor To Ram Temple Flag Hoisting: PM Modi Hails 2025 As Year Of India's Greater Self-Confidence
PM Modi reflected on 2025 as a year of historic achievements that boosted India’s self-confidence. He highlighted Operation Sindoor, sporting victories, space milestones, environmental progress, and cultural events like the Ram Temple flag hoisting. Despite natural disasters, India’s spirit and pride grew, preparing the nation to move forward with hope and new resolutions in 2026.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 01:41 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi | File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled the major and historic events that occurred in the country in 2025 and said that this year gave India "even greater self-confidence", while adding that now the nation is ready to move forward in 2026 with new hopes and new resolutions.

Addressing his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "In just a few days, the year 2026 will knock on our door soon, and today, as I speak to you, memories of the entire year are swirling in my mind. Many images, discussions and achievements that united the nation. 2025 gave us many such moments that have made every Indian proud."

"From national security to the sports field, from science laboratories to the world's biggest stages, India's imprint was everywhere," he said.

Hailing the Indian Armed Forces for their military action against terrorists in May, the Prime Minister said, "This year, Operation Sindoor became a symbol of pride for every Indian. The world clearly saw that today's India does not compromise on its security."

"During Operation Sindoor, pictures of love and devotion towards Maa Bharati emerged from across the nation. People expressed their feelings in their own ways," he added.

PM Modi further mentioned that the world saw the same spirit when the national song 'Vande Mataram' completed 150 years. "I had urged you to send your messages and suggestions with the hashtag 'VandeMataram150'. The countrymen participated enthusiastically in this campaign," he said.

He said that this year was also "memorable" in the field of sports.

"Our Men's Cricket Team won the ICC Champions Trophy, and the Women's Cricket Team won the World Cup for the first time. The daughters of India created history by winning the Women's Blind T20 World Cup. The Tricolour also fluttered victoriously in the Asia Cup T20. By winning several medals in the world championships, the para-athletes proved that no obstacles can stop determination," he said.

The Prime Minister said that India also took "giant leaps forward" in the field of space and science, citing Indian astronaut Shubanshu Shukla, who became the first Indian to reach the International Space Station, as an example.

He further mentioned that several initiatives related to environmental protection and wildlife conservation also marked 2025. He added that the number of cheetahs in India has also crossed 30.

"Faith, culture and India's unique heritage were all seen together in 2025. The organisation of the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh at the beginning of the year astonished the entire world. At the end of the year, the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya filled every Indian with pride," PM Modi said.

Stressing the popularity of indigenous products, he said, "People also showed great enthusiasm for Swadeshi products. People are buying only those goods that have been made with the hard work of an Indian."

"Today, we can proudly say that 2025 has given India even greater self-confidence," the Prime Minister said.

He also expressed grief over the natural disasters several parts of the country had to endure in 2025.

"Now the country is ready to move forward in 2026 with new hopes and new resolutions," PM Modi added.

