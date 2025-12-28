Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Highlights India's Global Impact Through Youth, Science, & Innovation

PM Modi | ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India's achievements in the field of science, innovations and the expansion of technology have greatly impressed countries across the globe and the whole world is is looking at the country with great hope because of its "youth power".

In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast, Modi also said that on January 12, the 'National Youth Day' will be celebrated on Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary when a 'Young Leaders Dialogue' will also be organised.

"Today, the world is looking at India with great hope. The biggest reason for hope in India is our youth power. Our achievements in the field of science, new innovations, and the expansion of technology have greatly impressed countries around the world," he noted.

Modi said the youth of India always have a passion for something new and are equally aware. He said many youth often ask him how they can further contribute to nation-building and share their ideas.

He said answer to this curiosity of the youth is the 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue', whose first edition was held last year.

"On the 12th of next month, 'National Youth Day' will be celebrated on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary. A 'Young Leaders Dialogue' will also be held on this day, and I will certainly participate in that. In this, our youth will share their ideas on important topics like innovation, fitness, start ups, and agriculture. I am very eager about this programme," he said.

The prime minister said today the youth in the country are getting new opportunities to showcase their talent and many platforms are being developed where they can showcase their talent as per their abilities and interests.

He said one such platform is 'Smart India Hackathon', another medium where ideas are turned into action.

"The 'Smart India Hackathon 2025' concluded this month. During this hackathon, students worked on more than 270 problems of more than 80 government departments. Students offered solutions which were related to real life challenges like traffic-related problems," he said.

Modi said over 13 lakh students and over 6,000 institutes have participated in the 'Smart India Hackathon' in the last seven to eight years.

Youth have also provided accurate solutions to hundreds of problems, he said while urging the youth to be a part of these hackathons that are organised from time to time.

The prime minister said the youth also put forward their ideas on solutions to challenges like financial frauds, digital arrests and suggestions were extended on Cyber Security Framework for digital banking in villages.

Many youth remained engaged in solving the challenges in the agriculture sector, he added.

