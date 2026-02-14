'Landmark Boost To Connectivity In Northeast': PM Modi After Cabinet Approves India’s First Underwater Road-Cum-Rail Tunnel Project In Assam At ₹18,662 Crore

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday approved the construction of a 4-lane, access-controlled Greenfield corridor between Gohpur and Numaligarh in Assam.

The project includes India’s first underwater Road-cum-Rail tunnel under the Brahmaputra River and is expected to cost ₹18,662 crore under an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) model.

PM Modi called the development a "landmark boost to connectivity in the Northeast." Taking to X he said,"The Cabinet has approved a 4-lane access-controlled Greenfield corridor between Gohpur and Numaligarh, including India’s first underwater Road-cum-Rail tunnel under the Brahmaputra. This transformative project will enhance connectivity, reduce logistics costs and accelerate growth across Assam and the entire Northeast."

Currently, the distance between Numaligarh on NH-715 and Gohpur on NH-15 via the existing Kaliabhambhora road bridge near Silghat on NH-52 is approximately 240 km, taking around six hours to traverse.

The route passes through Numaligarh, Kaziranga National Park, and Biswanath town. The new corridor aims to reduce travel time and improve connectivity across Assam and the wider Northeast region.

The project includes a 15.79 km Road-cum-Rail tunnel beneath the Brahmaputra, making it the first of its kind in India and only the second in the world.

It will integrate with two major national highways (NH-15 and NH-715) and two railway lines: the Rangia-Mukongselek section of the Northeast Frontier Railway on the Gohpur side and the Furkating-Mariani loop line on the Numaligarh side.

In addition to improving connectivity between Gohpur and Numaligarh, the corridor is expected to link 11 economic nodes, three social nodes, two tourist nodes, and eight logistic nodes, while connecting with four major railway stations, two airports, and two inland waterways. The project is projected to support faster movement of goods and passengers and enhance freight efficiency in the region.

Upon completion, the corridor is expected to have wider strategic and economic implications for Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and other northeastern states. The project is also anticipated to generate approximately 8 million person-days of direct and indirect employment.