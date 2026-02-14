'Bengali Is Emotion, Not Just Language': BJP's Agnimitra Paul Hits Back At TMC's 'False Narrative'

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul | X @paulagnimitra1

Kolkata: Amid claims that Bengali speaking people are being heckled in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states by Trinamool Congress (TMC), BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul told FPJ stated that Bengali is not just a language but it’s an ‘emotion, identity, culture, and the feeling of belonging’.

BJP MLA Accuses TMC of Misleading People with False Claims

“The TMC is misleading people by their false narratives. For Bengalis, language is not just a tool to get through the day. It carries memory, literature, music, and history. It is the language of Tagore’s songs, of street-corner debates, of childhood textbooks and theatre stages,” said Agnimitra.

The BJP Asansol MLA further mentioned that it is striking that a language which once travelled across the world through the work of poets, thinkers and reformers now sometimes feels diminished in everyday public life.

Migration Debate: Why Are Bengalis Forced to Leave Home?

“Another layer to this conversation is migration. Reports of Bengali workers facing hostility in other states occasionally make headlines, triggering understandable anger and anxiety back home. But beyond the immediate outrage, a quieter question lingers: why are so many people compelled to leave in the first place? For many families, the answer lies in the steady search for livelihood. Limited local employment opportunities over the years have pushed thousands of skilled and semi-skilled workers to look beyond Bengal for work. Migration, for them, is rarely about ambition alone; more often, it is about necessity,” added the fashion designer-turned-politician.

