 Man ‘Dies’ In Meghalaya Mine Explosion Returns Home Alive After His Last Rites In Assam’s Sribhumi
Days after his last rites were performed, a mine worker declared dead in the 5 February blast at an illegal rat-hole coal mine in East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya, returned home alive. Shyambabu Sinha had been presumed killed in the explosion. The incident has raised serious questions over the identity of the body handed to his family and cremated.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 08:49 PM IST
Sribhumi: Days after his last rites were performed, a mine worker, who was among the 31 people declared dead in an explosion at an illegal rat-hole coal mine in East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya, has returned home alive.

The deceased had been identified as Shyambabu Sinha, a coal mine worker. Sinha's family had already conducted his last rites when he returned home. The coal mine worker, reported killed in the 5 February explosion at Thangsku in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills, appeared alive before his stunned relatives three days after they had performed his last rites.

Villagers and family members were initially stunned and struggled to believe. However, after it was confirmed that he was indeed alive, scenes of disbelief converted into overwhelming relief and joy.

On 9 February, the state government called off search and rescue operations at the blast site after assessment teams determined that there was no longer any possibility of finding survivors trapped inside the mine.

The development has raised questions over whose body was handed over to Sinha’s family by the authorities and subsequently cremated in his name.

According to Sinha's family, he had travelled to Meghalaya about a month ago in search of work. He was employed as a labourer at a coal mine in the Chutunga area of Thangsku. On 5 February, a powerful explosion ripped through the mine, killing several workers and injuring many others. In the aftermath, Sinha went missing.

After there was no sign of him for several days, and acting on information reportedly provided by local sources and officials, the family came to believe he had died in the blast. A body was later identified as Sinha’s and cremated accordingly.

