PM Modi Lands Fighter Jet On Assam Highway, Inaugurates Strategic Emergency Runway Near China Border; Video

Guwahati: In a moment that blended symbolism with strategy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday became the first leader to land on the Northeast’s maiden highway emergency runway at Moran in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, marking a significant step in India’s defence preparedness near the China frontier.

IAF Super Hercules Touches Down on 4.2-Km Reinforced Highway Stretch

Under a clear winter sky, thousands of BJP workers and local residents gathered along the Moran Bypass as an Indian Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft touched down on a specially reinforced 4.2-km stretch of National Highway-02 (formerly NH-37). With this landing, the Prime Minister formally inaugurated the region’s first Emergency Landing Facility (ELF).

Assam witnesses a historic moment as Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands at the Emergency Landing Facility on Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh



Developed at an estimated cost of ₹100 crore in coordination with the Indian Air Force, the facility is designed as dual-use infrastructure. It can handle fighter jets up to 40 tonnes and heavy transport aircraft up to 74 tonnes. Beyond military operations, it is also intended to support civil aviation diversions and serve as a rapid-response hub during natural disasters, particularly in flood-prone Upper Assam.

Rafale, Sukhoi Jets Roar Over Moran in Dazzling Aerial Display

Soon after the Prime Minister’s aircraft came to a halt, the skies over Moran roared to life. Rafale fighter jets, Sukhoi Su-30MKIs, transport aircraft and helicopters carried out a 20-minute aerial display, drawing loud cheers from the crowd. For many in attendance, it was a rare and powerful sight.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh and senior IAF officials stood alongside the Prime Minister as the national anthem was played and the Tricolour fluttered above the newly reinforced stretch of highway.

For residents of Moran and nearby Dibrugarh, the event was not just about defence infrastructure. Many described it as a sign that Assam is now central to India’s strategic thinking rather than being treated as a distant frontier.

Runway Lies 300 km from LAC, Boosts Operational Flexibility

The inauguration carries a clear Indo-China dimension. The emergency runway lies roughly 300 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, giving it strong strategic relevance. Defence analysts note that the facility enhances operational flexibility in a region characterised by difficult terrain, unpredictable weather and a long, sensitive border.

In the event of a conflict or disruption at established airbases such as Chabua or Tezpur, the Moran airstrip can function as a backup for fighter and transport operations. It enables quicker deployment of personnel, equipment and supplies, strengthening India’s rapid response capability in the Northeast.

The project is part of a larger national plan to develop 28 highway-based emergency landing strips across the country. Officials say such distributed air operations are essential in today’s security environment, especially given China’s extensive network of airbases and infrastructure along its side of the border.

For many observers, the Prime Minister’s decision to personally land at Moran sends a calibrated message. It underscores India’s commitment to strengthening infrastructure along the China-facing frontier while also investing in the long-term development of the Northeast.

As the aircraft engines quietened and the crowd slowly dispersed, the significance of the day lingered. For Assam, it was more than a high-profile visit. It was a visible reminder that the state now stands at the heart of India’s strategic and geopolitical priorities.