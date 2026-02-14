PM Modi Attacks Congress, Showcases ‘New Assam’ Development Under BJP Rule Ahead Of 2026 Polls | VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses BJP booth workers in Guwahati while highlighting infrastructure growth and political vision for Assam | X - @narendramodi

Guwahati, February 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Congress while projecting what he called a transformed and confident Assam under BJP rule, addressing a massive gathering of booth-level workers and party leaders in the state.

Attack on Congress and development claims

Alleging that Congress had historically “neglected” Assam, Modi said the party supported forces that weakened national unity. “Congress supports those who think ill of the nation. Those who raise slogans about separating the Northeast from India have found space in Congress politics. You must remain alert and make the people of Assam aware,” he told party workers.

The people of Assam have blessed the BJP-NDA and are ready to fully support it again in the upcoming polls. The excitement at today’s rally in Guwahati is incredible. https://t.co/WlGZeXIoxG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2026

Drawing a contrast between past and present, the Prime Minister said that from Independence until 2014, Congress governments built only three bridges over the Brahmaputra in nearly seven decades. “Could rapid development have been possible in such a situation?” he asked.

He claimed that after 2014, with what he described as a “double-engine government” in Assam, five major bridges over the Brahmaputra were completed in just ten to eleven years. “Congress gave Assam problems; the BJP has given Assam solutions,” he said.

Referring to the inauguration of a new six-lane bridge in Guwahati named after ancient Kamrup ruler Kumar Bhaskar Varman, Modi said the project symbolised both development and respect for heritage. “This is the new Assam, this is the new Northeast, and this is the new India,” he declared.

গুৱাহাটীৰ সমাৱেশলৈ বৃহৎ সংখ্যাত অহা আমাৰ কৰ্মীসকলৰ উৎসাহ আৰু উদ্যম দেখি মোৰ এই বিশ্বাস আৰু অধিক দৃঢ় হৈ পৰিছে যে অসমত একেৰাহে তৃতীয়বাৰৰ বাবে এন ডি এৰ মহাবিজয় নিশ্চিত। pic.twitter.com/1SBYqkeTwe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2026

Financial allocation and connectivity focus

The Prime Minister said Assam was set to receive around ₹80,000 crore as its tax share this year, adding that the state had received over ₹5.5 lakh crore from the Centre in the past 11 years — five times more than during Congress rule.

He said the recent Union Budget placed strong emphasis on connectivity, highways, tourism and economic self-reliance in the Northeast, which he referred to as “Ashta Lakshmi”.

He also highlighted the recent landing of an Indian Air Force aircraft on a highway in Moran, calling it a proud moment and a sign of transformation. “There was a time when the Northeast was seen as a region of broken roads and uncertainty. Today, highways are being built where even aircraft can land,” he said.

Tributes and national security remarks

Marking the anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, Modi paid tribute to the fallen soldiers and said India had demonstrated its resolve by taking firm action against terrorists. “Did Congress ever have the courage to take such decisive steps?” he asked, accusing the opposition of failing to prioritise national security.

In an emotional appeal to party workers, Modi credited grassroots karyakartas as the “oxygen” of the Bharatiya Janata Party. “If I have any qualification, it is that I am a worker of the BJP,” he said, bowing to what he called the strength of the organisation. He urged workers to focus on winning every booth in the 2026 Assembly elections. “If you win every booth, you win the election,” he said.

He also offered prayers at Maa Kamakhya and paid tribute to Kavindra Purkayastha, noting that more than 300 distinguished personalities from the Northeast had received Padma awards since 2014.

Chief Minister outlines future projects

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing the gathering with visible emotion, said representatives from nearly 21,000 booths were present and asked each of them if they were ready to ensure victory in 2026. “This time we will win by a record margin,” he said.

Sarma announced that the Union Cabinet had approved ₹18,000 crore for an underwater tunnel under the Brahmaputra between Gohpur and Numaligarh, along with an elevated corridor over Kaziranga. “Earlier, when we spoke of such projects, people used to laugh. Today, these dreams are becoming reality,” he said.

Listing achievements, the Chief Minister said 1.5 lakh government jobs had already been provided, with a promise of 2 lakh more. He spoke about expanding educational institutions and medical colleges so that “no child from Assam has to go abroad for opportunity.”

The meeting was attended by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia, AGP chief Atul Bora, BPF leader Hagrama Mohilary and several state ministers.

As the rally concluded, the mood among party workers was visibly energised. With development claims, financial figures and national security themes at the forefront, the BJP signalled that it has begun preparing in earnest for the 2026 Assembly elections — framing the contest as a choice between what it calls the “new Assam” and the past it attributes to Congress rule.