 PM Modi Likely To Be Invited To Bangladesh For Tarique Rahman’s Swearing-In As Prime Minister: Report
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party is reportedly planning to invite PM Narendra Modi to leader Tarique Rahman’s swearing-in ceremony after its landslide election win. Modi recently confirmed speaking to Rahman. The move is seen as a positive sign for India–Bangladesh ties. No official date for the ceremony has been announced yet.

Updated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 03:12 PM IST
article-image
Left: Pm Modi Right: Tarique Rahman

New Delhi: The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is reportedly planning to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the swearing-in ceremony of its leader, Tarique Rahman, following the party’s landslide victory in the Bangladesh elections.

The development is seen as a positive sign for strained bilateral ties after years of tension under the previous regime.

"Thank you very much, Honourable @narendramodi . We greatly appreciate your kind acknowledgment of Mr. Tarique Rahman’s leadership in securing the BNP’s decisive win in the national elections. This outcome reflects the trust and confidence the people of Bangladesh have placed in our leadership and in the democratic process," the party posted on Saturday, responding to PM Modi's congratulatory message to Tarique Rahman.

The party said Bangladesh remains committed to upholding democratic values, inclusivity and progressive development for all its citizens.

Clear Verdict, Lingering Tensions: BNP's Landslide Victory Reshapes Bangladesh Politics
article-image

"We look forward to engaging constructively with India to advance our multifaceted relationship, guided by mutual respect, sensitivity to each other’s concerns, and a shared commitment to peace, stability and prosperity in our region," it added.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Modi publicly confirmed a telephone call with Tarique Rahman.

If Bangladesh formally invites PM Modi and the invitation is accepted, his presence at the ceremony would mark an important moment in India–Bangladesh ties.

When Is the Swearing-In Ceremony?

There has been no official announcement yet regarding the date of the swearing-in ceremony or confirmation of attendance by any foreign heads of state.

