 High Voltage Drama: Husband Clashes With Wife’s Lover After Catching Them Red-Handed On Valentine’s Day In UP's Hapur - VIDEO
A high-voltage drama unfolded on Meerut Road in Hapur after a husband allegedly caught his wife with her suspected lover. The confrontation escalated into a physical fight on a flyover, with bystanders recording the scene. Police rushed to the spot after being alerted. Reports say the husband had followed his wife on a bike.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 08:06 PM IST
Viral video screengrab | X/@Khabrishanu

Hapur: Lovers across the world are celebrating Valentine’s Day by giving gifts and surprises to their partners. On the other hand, in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur, on Meerut Road in the city area of the district, a husband caught his wife red-handed with her alleged lover.

After this, a high-voltage drama unfolded in the middle of the road. There was a heated argument between the husband, wife and the lover. The husband’s family was also present at the scene. Soon, the matter escalated and turned physical. A fierce fight broke out between the two men on the Meerut Road flyover. Meanwhile, the wife tried to protect her lover from being thrashed. Bystanders were seen watching and recording the incident. A video of the incident has surfaced. The clip shows, the husband catching the collar of the wife's lover. The wife can be seen coming between the two and trying to pacify the situation.

As soon as the police received information about the incident, a police team rushed to the scene. The video has gone viral on social media.

How The Husband Caught His Wife?

Reportedly, the husband suspected his wife of having an affair. On Saturday, when his wife left the house, he followed her on his bike. On Meerut Road, he saw his wife in a compromising position with a young man.

