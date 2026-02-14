 Caught On Camera: Minor Molested, Dragged While Going To Tution In UP's Hapur
Caught On Camera: Minor Molested, Dragged While Going To Tution In UP's Hapur

A minor girl was allegedly targeted by a juvenile in Hapur while on her way to tuition, CCTV footage shows. The accused grabbed her hand and tried to pull her aside, but she fought back and escaped. Police have filed an FIR and taken the juvenile into custody. The incident has sparked safety concerns.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 07:07 PM IST
article-image
CCTV screengrab | X/@SachinGuptaUP

Hapur: A disturbing CCTV clip from Uttar Pradesh's Hapur has surfaced, showing a minor girl being molested while on her way to tuition classes. The incident occurred on Friday in a deserted street.

The footage shows, the girl walking with her two friends when a minor boy, already lying in wait, suddenly grabs her hand and attempts to drag her towards a secluded area. Displaying remarkable courage, the girl screams loudly, resists fiercely, and manages to free herself. Startled by her cries and the commotion, the boy panics and flees the scene.

Reportedly, Hapur police have registered an FIR under the relevant sections in the case. Swift action followed and the named juvenile accused has been taken into custody. The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The incident raises concern over the safety of minors travelling to schools or tuitions without their parents or guardians.

