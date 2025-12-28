'Traditional Arts Empowering Society, Becoming Vehicle For Economic Progress': PM Modi

PM Modi |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India's traditional arts are empowering society and emerging as a major vehicle for people's economic progress, citing inspiring examples from Andhra Pradesh and Manipur while highlighting the role of women-led initiatives.

Addressing the 129th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said he wanted to share stories of individuals, especially women, who have taken the lead in promoting culture and art while generating employment through these efforts.

PM Modi's Statements

"Our traditional arts are empowering society and becoming a major vehicle for people's economic progress. The lace craft of Narasapuram district in Andhra Pradesh is gaining popularity across the country. This lace craft has been in the hands of women for generations. The women of the country have preserved it with great patience and meticulousness," PM Modi said.

He added that the tradition is now being carried forward with a new dimension, as the Andhra Pradesh government and NABARD are jointly teaching artisans new designs, providing better skill training and connecting them with new markets.

"The Narasapuram Lace has also received the GI Tag. Today, more than 500 products are being made from it, and approximately one lakh women in more than 250 villages are getting employment from it," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that Mann Ki Baat also serves as a platform to "bring forward such people who, through their hard work, are not only promoting traditional arts but are also empowering the local people through it".

He then spoke about the efforts of Margaret Ramtharsiem from Churachandpur in Manipur.

"The efforts of Margaret Ramtharsiem of Churachandpur, Manipur, are also of a similar kind. She saw Manipur's traditional products, its handicrafts, and items made from bamboo and wood, with a broad vision. Because of that vision, from a handicraft artist, she became a medium for transforming people's lives. Today, Margaret's unit employs over 50 artists, and through her hard work, she has developed a market for her products in several states across the country, including Delhi," he said.

PM Modi also shared another example from Manipur, that of Chokhone Krichena from Senapati district, whose family has long been involved in traditional farming.

"Krichena expanded this traditional experience to a greater extent. She made floriculture her passion. Today, she connects this work with various markets and empowers local communities in her area. This instance exemplifies the fact that when traditional knowledge is leveraged with a modern vision, it can become a major vehicle for economic progress. If you have similar success stories around you, please share them with me," he added.

Shifting focus to the country's festivals, the Prime Minister said the most beautiful aspect of India is that a festive atmosphere prevails in one part of the country or another throughout the year. He said that besides major festivals, local festivals are also celebrated across states, making every season an opportunity to experience a unique cultural celebration.

Read Also Tharoor Backs Digvijay Singh’s Call for Congress Organisational Reforms

Referring to one such event, PM Modi said that the festival season is currently underway in the Rann of Kutch. "This year, the Kutch Ranotsav began on November 23 and will continue until February 20 next year," he said.

"The diverse folk culture, folk music, dance, and handicrafts of Kutch are on display here. Witnessing the grandeur of the White Rann of Kutch is a delightful experience in itself. At night, when the moonlight spreads over the White Rann, the view is mesmerising. The Rann Utsav's Tent City is very popular," he said.

He added that he has been informed that over two lakh people have participated in the Rannotsav in the past month, with visitors arriving from across the country and even from abroad. "Whenever you get the opportunity, be sure to participate in such festivals and enjoy India's diversity," the Prime Minister said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)