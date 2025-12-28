CBSE Direct Recruitment Quota Exam 2026: Correction Process For Group A, B, & C Positions Starts Tomorrow; Check Details Here

CBSE Direct Recruitment Quota Exam 2026 | cbse.gov.in

CBSE Direct Recruitment Quota Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin an application correction window tomorrow, December 29, 2025, for applicants who registered for the Direct Recruitment Quota (DRQ) 2026 test for Group A, Group B, and Group C positions.

CBSE Direct Recruitment Quota Exam 2026: Correction window details

Candidates will be able to make corrections in their online application forms during the designated correction window, which will open on December 29, 2025, and close on December 30, 2025. The facility will remain available until 11:59 PM on the closing date. It is important to note that only a one-time correction will be permitted, so candidates are advised to carefully review all details before submitting the revised application.

CBSE Direct Recruitment Quota Exam 2026: How to make the correction?

To make the correction, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: After this, go to the Direct Recruitment Quota (DRQ) 2026 section.

Step 3: Next, click on the Application Correction Window link and then log in using the details such as application number and password.

Step 4: Now, the application form will open on the screen.

Step 5: Next, make the needed corrections in the allowed fields only and make the payment (if necessary).

Step 6: Review all the details carefully and then submit.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to make the correction

CBSE Direct Recruitment Quota Exam 2026: What can be edited?

During the correction window, candidates are permitted to make limited edits to their application forms. These include minor spelling corrections in the candidate’s name and mother’s name, changes to the father’s name, gender, nationality, and educational qualifications. Applicants can also re-upload their photograph and signature if they are unclear or incorrect, and modify the options or order of preference in case multiple posts have been applied for.