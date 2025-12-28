NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Soon; Check Details Here

NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2025 | web.nlcindia.in

NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: The registration period for NLC India Limited's Apprentice recruitment in 2025-26 is going to close soon. Those interested in Graduate and Technician (Diploma) Apprenticeships should submit their applications by January 2, 2026, on the official website of NLC at nlcindia.in.

A total of 575 apprenticeship training positions are offered in various engineering and non-engineering specialities.

NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Important dates

The NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2025 online application process will open on December 19, 2025, at 10:00 AM and close on January 2, 2026, at 5:00 PM. The last date for submitting the hard copy of the application is January 9, 2026, by 5:00 PM. The list of candidates shortlisted for certificate verification will be released on January 17, 2026, with verification scheduled from January 21 to January 23, 2026. The provisional selection list will be published on February 4, 2026. Selected Graduate Apprentices must report on February 10, 2026, while Technician Apprentices are required to report on February 16, 2026.

NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To submit the application form, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NLC at nlcindia.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Careers section and then select the Trainees & Apprentices tab.

Step 3: After this, click on the Graduate & Technician Apprentices recruitment link under Advertisement No. L&DC/04A/2025.

Step 4: Now, finish the online registration form and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to register for NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2025

Note: Applicants must also provide a signed paper copy of their application and self-attested documentation to the Learning and Development Centre, NLC India Limited, Neyveli.

Read the official notification here

NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Salary details

Under the NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2025, selected candidates will be paid a fixed monthly stipend during the apprenticeship period in accordance with the prescribed norms. Graduate Apprentices will receive a stipend of ₹15,028 per month, out of which ₹4,500 will be paid by the Government through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme. Technician Apprentices will be given a monthly stipend of ₹12,524, including ₹4,000 contributed by the Government under the DBT scheme.