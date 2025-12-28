IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Notification For 501 Posts Released; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 | iocl.com

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has issued the Apprentice Recruitment 2026 announcement. The application process has already begun. Interested candidates must apply on the official website of IOCL before the deadline.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

Through this recruitment, IOCL will fill 501 apprentice positions. These positions are for Trade Apprentice, Technician Apprentice, and Graduate Apprentices.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: How to apply?

To apply, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the apprenticeship portal. Those applying for Trade Apprentice should register through the NAPS site, and those submitting a form for Diploma and graduate apprentice should visit the NATS site.

Step 2: After registering, applicants must apply for IOCL apprenticeship positions by selecting Indian Oil Corporation Limited as the company.

Note: Some candidates may also need to complete an additional online form provided by IOCL.

Step 3: Before applying, prepare scanned copies of your photo, signature, education credentials, and ID evidence. This recruitment requires no application fee.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

To apply for the IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026, individuals must meet the age and education requirements.

a. Age limit: The minimum age for applying is 18 years. The maximum age is 24 years. The age will be calculated as of the date specified in the notification.

Candidates from reserved groups such as SC, ST, OBC, and Persons with Disabilities would be eligible for age relaxation under government laws.

b. Educational qualification: Candidates for Trade Apprenticeships must have completed Class 10 and hold an ITI certificate in the relevant trade from a registered institute. Candidates for Technician Apprentice positions must hold a diploma in engineering in the necessary discipline. Candidates for Graduate Apprenticeship positions must hold a graduate degree from an accredited university, such as a BA, BSc, BCom, or BBA.

Only full-time and regular courses are acceptable. Distance and part-time courses are not permitted. Candidates who have previously completed apprenticeship training are not eligible to apply.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Salary details

The apprenticeship training term will typically last one year. Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend determined by the government. This apprenticeship is solely for training. It does not guarantee a permanent job with IOCL.