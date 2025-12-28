NABARD Young Professional Program 2025: Registration Process For 44 Posts Underway; Details Here

NABARD Young Professional Program 2025 | ibpsreg.ibps.in

NABARD Young Professional Program 2025: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has opened online registration for the NABARD Young Professional Program 2025-26. The contract-based initiative exposes young professionals to policy research, programme assessment, and strategic work in agricultural and rural development.

NABARD Young Professional Program 2025: Important dates

Those who qualify may only apply online through the official website, nabard.org. The application window was accessible from December 26, 2025. The deadline to submit an application and the fee is January 12, 2026. No other forms of application will be allowed after the last date.

NABARD Young Professional Program 2025: Vacancy details

The NABARD Young Professional Program 2025 has announced a total of 44 vacancies across diverse disciplines, including Climate Action and Sustainability, Economics, Data Science, Cyber Security, Academic Administration, Graphic Designing, Public Relations, Outreach and Documentation, Information Technology, Geoinformatics, Development Management, Project Monitoring, Finance, User Interface and User Experience Designing, and Software Testing. Selected candidates will be posted at NABARD’s Head Office in Mumbai as well as at various regional offices across different states.

Note: The engagement will last one year and can be extended for up to three years based on performance and needs. Those chosen would earn a monthly stipend of Rs. 70,000, which includes all components.

NABARD Young Professional Program 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure has two tiers. In the first round, a committee will review applicants based on academic performance, employment experience, overall profile, and statement of aim. Those who have been shortlisted will then present to and be interviewed by the Young Professional Selection Committee. Final appointments are subject to approval by NABARD-appointed medical officers.

NABARD Young Professional Program 2025: Eligibility criteria

The program is offered to Indian citizens aged 21 to 30 as of November 1, 2025. The educational qualification and job experience must be current as of November 1, 2025, and final results must be declared by the same date. Applicants whose results are released after November 1, 2025, are ineligible.